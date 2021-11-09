The metaverse is a reality in which we want to or not at some point we will have contact, however, Niantic believes that the virtual world can be mixed with the real one, that is why Lightship created a real world platform.

According to Niantic CEO John Hanke, Lightship will allow mobile apps to identify whether a user’s camera is pointing at the sky or at a body of water.

You will also have the ability to map the surfaces and depth of an environment in real time as well as place a virtual object behind a physical one.

Lightship wants to create the metaverse of the real world

Niantic is known for creating Pokémon Go, one of the most successful mobile games ever, and now the company is opening its technology vault to help others create large-scale virtual reality applications and bridge the digital world with the real world. .

Lightship had been under construction for a long time, however, Niantic opened the platform on Monday for any developer to access and promote the development and use of Augmented Reality glasses.

The toolkit is practically available in its entirety for free, except for some features such as allowing multiple devices to access AR experiences simultaneously.

By wearing AR glasses the user will be able to differentiate where the real world is in such a way that the user can anchor virtual objects to real world locations.

In August, Hanke wrote a post on the Niantic blog where he called the idea of ​​the metaverse a “dystopian nightmare” as he is against the idea of ​​technology taking people out of the real world.

On the contrary, what Niantic seeks with Lightship is that augmented reality applications are created that keep people living in the real world.

The CEO maintains that the path is forked, on the one hand there is the direction of the applications that are not connected to the world around us, such as what Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta proposes and the second is the Niantic path where people interact with each other. .