With the power of social media, a tweet it is more than just a post. It is a thought, a sensation. Y Simone biles He did not hesitate to share one that probably reflects everything that goes through his mind and heart in this turbulent start he has had in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. A message that points to abuse, pressure and criticism you have endured before the event.

The gymnast of 24 years, top star of the United States, has spread with a retweet that talks about his decision to get out of the first finals he had qualified for to preserve his sanity. It is a letter that the actor and former professional wrestler published Brandon Marino, who wrote “From a gymnast friend about Simone Biles “ because the author is a young coach named Andrea Orris.

In the writing that he made Andrea several of the emotional trauma that Simone biles She has faced since she began that journey that made her a world star of Olympic sport.

“We are talking about the same girl who was sexually abused by her team’s ‘doctor’, who won the World Championship title while suffering from a kidney stone, who put his body through an additional year of training for the pandemic”Begins Andrea’s text, stating that Biles He could also be privately facing countless obstacles right now. “All this while maintaining his responsibilities with his endorsement deals, the media, personal relationships.”, argument.

On the criticized actions of Simone biles and her jumps with faulty falls, the letter emphasizes that she was at great risk of getting hurt: “It could have been seriously injured getting lost in midair like that, and the fact that he landed on his feet shows that his experience is incredible. A very small wrong move can cause life-threatening injuries”.

In this context, the Brazilian forward Adriano dedicated a heartfelt words to the international star, assuring that he experienced a similar situation. “I know exactly what’s going on and don’t let people crucify you Be happy and take care of your head! I went through this and to this day they question me. May God forgive these bad people ”, wrote the forward in his official account of Twitter.

Figure of Adriano Leite Ribeiro He was characterized throughout his professional career as a fearsome striker who destroyed defenses at will in every match he played. But when he was on top of the world, he hit rock bottom and the press started creating rumors about his escapades to the favela where he was born. “They said I disappeared. ‘Adriano ran from the millions’, ‘Adriano is on drugs’, ‘Adriano disappeared in the favela’. Do you know how many times I read those titles? ”, The footballer had revealed in one of his last interviews.

“I did not win a World Cup. I didn’t win a Copa Libertadores, but you know what? I won at everything else. I had an amazing life. I was very proud to be the Emperor. But without Hadrian, the Emperor is useless. Adriano does not wear a crown, he is a boy from the narrow alleys who was touched by God. Do you understand me now? Adriano did not disappear, he just went home “, It was another of the revealing phrases that he slipped when he made an analysis of his career.

With the retirement of the American swimmer Michael Phelps and the jamaican sprinter Usain bolt, Biles came to Tokyo as the main figure of the Olympic world. Especially after what was his great debut in Rio 2016 where he reaped four gold medals among the team competition, the individual all around, jump and ground. In addition, he seized the bronze beam.

“I don’t trust myself so much anymore. Maybe he is getting old. There were a couple of days when everyone tweets at you and you feel the weight of the world. We are not just athletes. We are people at the end of the day and sometimes you just have to step back. I didn’t want to go out and do something stupid and hurt myself. I feel like a lot of athletes who have spoken have really helped. It’s so big, it’s the Olympics. At the end of the day we don’t want them to take us out of there on a stretcher ”, Simone explained in a statement that went around the planet.

