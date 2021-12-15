For a year, the star brand has been announcing the presentation of a sophisticated concept car that will mark a before an after in the German firm. The Mercedes VISION EQXX already has a presentation date, a debut with which it will start 2022, revealing the main lines of an electric prototype that already announces a range of 1,000 kilometers.

While Mercedes-AMG has practically ready its new hypercar from and other brands are betting on high-performance SUVs, the star brand derives resources for a powerful electric that will exceed 1,000 kilometers of autonomy on a single charge, a demonstrator of such sophisticated technology that it aspires to become the standard of the German firm’s electric range in the not too distant future.

This is one of the great qualities of Mercedes VISION EQXX, a sophisticated concept car that the brand has been announcing for just over a year, and to which the presentation date has already been set. It will be released on January 3, 2022, in just under a month. Almost with the hangover of New Year’s Eve, the Germans will unveil the conceptual preview, of which they have just given a new preview. More specifically, it is a study of an authentic Mercedes luxury saloon that will make its appearance taking advantage of the big CES technology fair to be held in Las Vegas.

The Mercedes VISION EQXX hides under a cloth, a scarce month after its presentation

The Mercedes VISION EQXX contains important technologies for the future

Mercedes officials have pointed out that the VISION EQXX sets a new trend in various areas. From the design and in which the aerodynamics will play a fundamental role in the next generation of electric models. And it is enough to look at the concept covered with the fabric shown on these lines to realize that they have not only printed very suggestive lines, but that it is a curvature that allows the air to slide without any obstacle, a of the keys to achieve such a high number of autonomy. It has not been confirmed, but some of those responsible for the brand point to a record drag coefficient of just 0.17x.

The truth is battery won’t be the real key, something that all manufacturers can do, so the concept contains important technical secrets that, in short, will allow to have a figure as magical as desired for years, a thousand kilometers. They even promise that the average consumption will be a single digit of kWh per 100 kilometers. A consumption that no large electric power on the market offers. Mercedes has pointed out that among the keys are advanced lightweight and sustainable materials and a barrage of smart measures dedicated to maximum efficiency.

Although the specifications are not known yet, we do know that the VISION EQXX has two powerful electric motors with a maximum power of 250 kW each, so performance is up to 500 kW. Or, what is the same, 680 CV round, which are transmitted to the asphalt through a 2-speed automatic transmission and 4MATIC all-wheel drive. A declaration of intent, of which we do not know if it will become a reality, although the brand has announced that the technological compendium it equips will be transferred to the future zero-emission models of the firm.