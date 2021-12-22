The second generation of the Mercedes GLC is on the verge of candy. The new SUV from the star brand, one of the best sellers in the offering, has recently entered its final stretch of testing, so preparations for its launch are closer. The new model will go into production in May 2022 in Bremen.

The new generation of Mercedes GLC has already met the maximum term that the German brand assigns to its conventional models, Although it may not seem like it, it’s been a year and a half since it was first spotted, remaining missing from the roads since the end of last summer. So the normal versions were spotted at the Nürburgring facility, some of them revealing more details.

The “X254”, as the GLC 2022 is known internally, will not be completely bare. That strategy of the Premium brands in which the prototypes appeared with minimal camouflage, leaving practically all their features exposed, long ago went down in history. Now, the secret will be kept almost until its world premiere. An event that will not be very far in time, and that it seems closer and closer if we take into account that Order books for the new D-segment SUV to open in May 2022.

The Mercedes GLC Coupé will only be the star’s only possible option until mid-2022

The Mercedes GLC leaves production, waiting for the new model

Shortly after, the first units will start to be manufactured at the Bremen headquarters. This factory already prepares production lines for the new model, which is based on the ‘MRA 2’ rear-wheel drive platform, with some modifications on the current “MRA”, so the next few months are key to completing the fine-tuning of both the model and the manufacturing. Indeed, the mark of the star will debut in 2022 suppressing the current GLC orders, precisely for this necessary adaptation of the facilities.

Which means that those interested in the current generation of the GLC – the “X253” – only have to look for a unit among the stocks available at dealerships, wait for the arrival of the new more familiar GLC which is expected for next fall or opt for the GLC Coupé whose production will continue until late 2023 or early 2024 o. There is no other option if what you want is a Mercedes D-segment SUV.

The new model of the brand of the three-pointed star will retain the proportions of the current model although with a new design. Just enough to continue conquering thousands of clients around the world. The GLC 2022 will have powerful arguments, and not only the trump card of the exterior design. The interior inherited from the C-Class will be one of the most modern in its class, as will the range of engines from gasoline and diesel with MHEV technology, three plug-in hybrids and all with 9-speed automatic transmission and 4MATIC all-wheel drive.