Mercedes’ electric strategy also affects commercial vehicles. The latest innovation comes to the Mercedes eVito, a medium-size electric van made in Spain, which now launches important new features for professionals, enjoying greater autonomy on a single charge.

The big problem with electric vans is not only the temperature, as in electric cars, but also the volume of cargo that they house inside, a very important factor that makes a significant dent in energy consumption, reducing the maximum autonomy. The star brand knows this, and in order to keep the Mercedes eVito 2022 As a serious alternative to zero-emission commercials, it has made some improvements.

The eVito benefits from the most advanced technology present in the Mercedes organ bench, an improvement that is already available in the Mercedes EQV and in the eVito Tourer, which now also comes to the purely electric variant of the Vito. A new lithium-ion battery with a net capacity of 60 kWh. A figure that allows you to have a maximum range on a single charge of up to 242 kilometers, and 314 kilometers in the city, values ​​according to the WLTP cycle.

The interior of the Mercedes eVito 2022 offers a high level of comfort despite being a van

The Mercedes eVito 2022 reduces loading times

An important improvement because, until now, it only offered 153 kilometers in the combined, which represents an increase of no less than 70% compared to the previous model. But it is not the only novelty, since Mercedes Vans has also improved other key areas, such as the on-board charger, now with a maximum power of 11 kW including also a 50 kW CCS fast charging connector as standard, and 80 kW as an option.

A system that allows a fast charge for which it is necessary to invest a maximum of 50 and 35 minutes, respectively, achieving 80% of full capacity. These novelties are offered in both the short -5,140 mm- and the long -5,370 mm- variant, which have a cargo volume of 6 and 6.6 cubic meters. The firm has maintained the front electric motor that offers a maximum power of 85 kW -equivalent to 116 hp- whose benefits you can see below, betting on great efficiency thanks to a new selector with different recovery levels.

In this way, the battery also can be recharged while drivingThe driver is the one who chooses the recovery mode they want, adjusting the recovery force through the paddles installed behind the wheel. One of these recovery modes is the new “D AUTO”, independent of the three driving modes that offer a special setting focused on greater comfort or maximizing autonomy with great use of battery power. Prices will be communicated in a few weeks.

* As an option, it can be increased to 100 or 120 km / h