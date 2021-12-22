With the new Mercedes EQE about to hit the market and the AMG also in its final stages, the EQE SUV faces a new round of tests in Lapland. The second new generation electric SUV, which we see in these spy photos, does not rest in its development, stepping on the accelerator for its launch in 2023.

The star brand continues to work on the new Mercedes EQE SUV 2023, a new body variant that follows the same line of the older brother, with a conventional saloon option and an SUV. The most demanded alternatives in the Premium category, being the second the one that has been sighted again in the winter tests, and only a few hours from Christmas.

After the previous break, this year Mercedes follows all possible precautions, but has moved a fleet of prototypes of the future model to the north of Sweden, where it is accelerating its development at full throttle, since the intention of the German brand is to present this model in just one year. The new «X294», as it is known internally, poses as camouflaged as in previous spy photos, being almost impossible to appreciate a detail of this model. Just the way the roof line reveals a certain sportier style, with a very soft drop in the area of ​​the rear seats.

The Mercedes EQE SUV will arrive in mid-2023

One of the distinctive details in front of the also new EQS, along with shorter width and length, like the two front and rear overhangs are also shorter. A solution that shows that the useful space will be concentrated between the axles, with only five seats available but with a completely flat floor without interference in the rear seats, one of the interesting qualities of the new platform for high-end electrics “EVA 2.0”.

The spy photos have also allowed a quick look inside, appreciating the digital instrument display. The EQE SUV will share the dashboard design with both the new EQE and the luxurious EQS SUV., with the large touch screen occupying the center console, as well as the arsenal of technologies that have already been advanced in the two models. But nevertheless, the offer of mechanical versions will be the same as that of the new Mercedes EQE, with options of a single electric motor and rear wheel drive or two electric motors and all-wheel drive, plus active rear axle steering; 4.5º as standard and 10º optional.

Mercedes EQE SUV 2023, the fifth electric advance in this recreation Read news

The model will receive a powerful lithium-ion battery between the axles, with a net capacity of approximately 107 kWh and a maximum range of 600 kilometers. The new Mercedes EQE SUV will be one of the world novelties of the German brand in 2023, because it will not go on sale for about a year and a half. The intention is introduce the new model in early 2023 and launch it on the market in late spring, an option that will also be manufactured in the US plant in Tuscaloosa for the whole world, which will mean the definitive abandonment of the current EQC.