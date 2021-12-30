The star brand prepares a final push for the Mercedes E-Class. The current generation, known as the W213, is coming to an end, a condition for which the Germans will not invest much beyond a more efficient diesel engine. Available in early January 2022, it will rake in the bulk of sales.

Not many weeks ago we sighted the production prototypes of the new generation of the Mercedes E Class, and in a very advanced state of development. Despite this detail, the W214 model – as it is known internally – has a long program of tests ahead that will not culminate for about a year or so. A condition that will not prevent the star brand from continuing to invest in this model despite its approaching cessation of production.

Be careful, it is not a large investment to remodel the model, but one of the usual retrofits to give it a more prominent position in the market. The E-Class 2022 will be more efficient, as the manufacturer has decided offer a new diesel engine in the E 220 d version, one of the versions that accumulates a significant bulk of sales and one of the most balanced in the diesel range, available in both the saloon and the station wagon and even with 4MATIC all-wheel drive.

On the right, the new OM654 M diesel engine that will debut the Mercedes E-Class in 2022

The Mercedes E-Class MY2022 exceeds the Euro 7 standard

This is not actually a new generation diesel engine, but a major overhaul of the engine block. 2.0-liter four-cylinder biturbo offered in the E 300 d. Unlike this one, the thruster block of the lower version has a single turbocharger instead of two, and a new integrated 48 Volt starter generator in the bell housing of the 9G-Tronic 9-speed automatic transmission. An arrangement that allows starts are faster, first, by being directly on the crankshaft, and second because it has been connected directly to the 48 Volt electric motor.

In terms of performance, it is also more interesting, since the maximum power has been increased from the previous 194 hp to about 200 hp “Round”, and the engine torque has also done the same by passing from 400 Nm to 440 Nm. A small increase that has been possible thanks to an increase in the pressure of the direct injection system up to 2,700 bar. Also, for a short time, just a few seconds, integrated 48 Volt starter generator can provide an extra 20 hp and 180 Nm, available only at full throttle in rare cases.

On sale since the beginning of January 2022Mercedes has also taken the opportunity to review the exhaust gas cleaning system. The German brand has joined Volkswagen betting on the technology of double AdBlue injection, so the updated diesel engine has two SCR catalysts that perform separate and independent injections to reduce NOX emissions.