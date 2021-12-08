Mid-life upgrade testing of Star Compacts continues. The 2022 Mercedes A-Class Sedan Facelift poses in new spy photos, this time on the snowy roads of northern Sweden, where the saloon tests its technical novelties.

The Mercedes A-Class Sedan Facelift 2022 joins winter testing in northern Sweden, alongside the five-door variant of the compact. This one was sighted just a few weeks ago inaugurating a new annual rehearsal day in the Scandinavian peninsula.

What is the first Mercedes saloon is presented camouflaged, hiding the features of the new image, subtle details that will give a fresher air and new to the model. The radiator grille will feature smoother edges, along with a new decorative pattern inside with tiny chrome stars. The headlights will also be slightly updated, with a new daytime running light signature.

The Mercedes A-Class Sedan Facelift 2022 offers a new rear lighting

New in the Mercedes A-Class Sedan Facelift 2022

At the rear, the changes will be just as modest, affecting the taillights with a new function layout and more powerful lighting, perfectly recognizable as a Mercedes. The bumper will also be revised with a cleaner design of lines. The brand will also review the interior, highlighting a new multifunction steering wheel with touch controls, plastic materials and upholstery of higher visual and tactile quality, in addition to a new version in MBUX infotainment system software.

Given the problem of microchips, Mercedes will also reorganize the equipment, eliminating those with less demand and grouping in packages, which will mean significant savings for customers.

The A-Class Sedan Facelift will be presented next spring, and will be on sale in early summer 2022. The range of engines will have new features, as the Renault petrol and diesel blocks will disappear and will be replaced by new star brand thrusters. They are expected to feature 48 Volt MHEV technology, while the plug-in hybrid it will improve the battery capacity by increasing the maximum autonomy.