Mercedes is another of the German manufacturers that has already moved to its facilities in northern Scandinavia for the winter tests of its models. The smallest of the star, the Class A Facelift 2022, is already in the cold places, to carry out tests of the technical improvements that it will offer in a few months.

The prototypes of the Mercedes A-Class Facelift 2022 They have already reached the winter wonderland, as they call the northern region of Sweden, where manufacturers meet every year. Those of the star are also already in their facilities in Scandinavia, as you can see in these spy photos. One of the test units of the renewed compact has been hunted in the entrance of the Proving Ground of Mercedes.

The snapshots show one more prototype of the five-door A-Class, this time one of the gasoline or diesel versions that had not been seen to date, but with the same level of camouflage. The front remains covered with several layers of vinyl, making it impossible to see any change compared to previous sightings, as the low luminosity does not help either. What does let us see something else is the new interior design of the radiator grille, with a mesh mesh behind the horizontal slats that hold the great star of the brand.

The Mercedes A-Class Facelift 2022 will retain its elegant and sporty rear design

The Mercedes A-Class Facelift prepares its arrival in 2022

The compact will change its front image to a more sporty line, as the finish “AMG Line” will ditch its current tiny diamond pattern for tiny dotted stars all over the piece. This will be the most prominent feature in the five-door Class and also in the A-Class Sedan, as the changes are extensive to both bodies, also adding a new front bumper and overhauled headlights that won’t change the sharp shape.

Behind, the same news is expected. A revision of the optical groups, including a new lampshade and distribution in the functions bright, and a rear defense with more modern lines. Mercedes will review the range of colors for the body and the designs of the alloy wheels, debuting new options with more aerodynamic designs. Very light changes on the outside, but also on the inside, as the interior will see the seat materials and plastics revised. Safety assistants will be improved, as well as the MBUX infotainment system will also receive an update of the software.

The A-Class will also receive important news in terms of the engines. The German firm is phasing out all Renault engines. The diesels will have a block of four cylinders and 2.0 liters with different power levels, while in gasoline a propellant with the same specifications is also expected. The PHEV will remain intact in benefits, so at most a small extra is expected in the maximum autonomy. When will the revised Mercedes A-Class arrive in dealerships? Star brand deadlines estimate the presentation in the middle of next spring, and delivery of units scheduled for late summer of 2022.