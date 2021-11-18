Spider-Man: No Way Home, the most coveted movie of the year, will feature William Dafoe’s Green Goblin. The protagonist tells how it was to welcome him.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand. For this, the next films and series of the franchise are around the theme of the multiverse. As explained before, the term refers to the union of several realities. In this, several versions of the same character can arise. One of the axes of this phase will be Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The film will show the spider-verse, which is the convergence of the worlds in which a Spider-Man inhabits. As a basis, it is known that characters from generations or trilogies previous. The Doctor Octopus and the Green Goblin from the saga of Tobey Maguire, just like him Electro of the of Andrew Garfield are some of the signings.

On the arrival of the one who plays Norman osborne, Tom holland He discussed how his relationship with his experienced colleague was, as well as the reaction to seeing him on the set of the project. The public was not the only one with the hype through the roof.

The history

“In fact, there was a funny story about when I met Willem for the first time, because obviously at that time all the villains in the movie, it was a big secret that they were in the movie, so they were walking around the set in these capes. upon.

And naturally, you know, these guys are very excited to come back and relive these roles, but they came on set a week before they started filming to see what it was like, to meet Jon, to meet myself, to hang out. on set and have a good time. And I ran into a guy in a cape and I said, “Look out, buddy.” And he took off his hood and I almost freaked out. I was like “Oh shit, the goblin is here!” But he was lovely, he was really wonderful and a real pleasure to work with.“Said the interpreter.

Tom, like many, grew up seeing Dafoe as an idol and now, sharing a set with him must be more than a dream. The meeting between the two, as well as with the rest of the exceptional cast, will be seen from December 16, when the film in question is released.

Source: Screen rant