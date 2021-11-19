Of course, this does not mean that soon we will see a terminal with such a powerful camera, since this is supplier decision . In addition, it would entail a rather considerable price increase.

The new processor of the Chinese brand has some novel properties that will give the phones a step forward in certain aspects. For example, the CPU will support 320 megapixel photos , a figure that is very far from what we currently see on the flagships of the various companies.

Although this situation could be about to change next year 2022 with the arrival of the new Dimensity 9000 processor that they just announced. This would have a new silicon that would provide performance at the level of smartphones as powerful as the iPhone 13.

As expected, the new MediaTek chip will be compatible with the 5G and WiFi 6E connectivity, which will provide an abysmal connection speed. On the other hand, this processor will be the first in the world to have support for Bluetooth 5.3.

If this still seems like a small thing to you, the Dimensity 9000 will become the first CPU with a 4nm core. To give you an idea, the iPhone 13 has 5nm.

Monstrous performance

Smartphones that have this chip in the future will enjoy powerful performance due to its structure. This is because it has a 3.05 GHz Cortex-X2 processor, three 2.85 GHz Cortex-A710 cores and four 1.8 GHz Cortex-A510 cores. Regarding the GPU, it will use a Mali-G710 10-core that will support ray tracing when playing games. It is estimated that it would be capable to reach the power of the Galaxy Z Fold3.

It is still early to know the devices that will incorporate this MediaTek Dimensity 9000, since the company has not done anything official. Even so, certain filter feeders they have got to know what trademarks they will make use of it.

The first batch of manufacturers equipped with MTK Dimensity 9000 include vivo, realme, Xiaomi, OPPO, Samsung, Motorola and OnePlus. – Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 19, 2021

In the list you can see firms such as Xiaomi, Realme, Vivo, Samsung, Motorola, Oppo and OnePlus. In principle, this processor was born to go head to head to its main competitors, but we will have to wait a few months to verify if the properties of this CPU are as powerful as its own structure says.