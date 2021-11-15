All international indicators reflect that the diet and style pattern

life of our country is one of the most suitable, placing it as the most healthy world. When the role of livestock is questioned, it is being questioned

to a very important part of the social fabric and territorial structuring, especially with regard to rural Spain. The meat sector is perfectly aware of the environmental challenges that

June 1, 2021. The six Interprofessional Organizations representing hundreds of thousands of

farmers, companies, workers and technicians from all over Spain linked to the meat and livestock sector, have addressed a letter to the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, expressing their profound

concern about the various negative allusions to livestock production and meat consumption in

our country included in the document of the Spain 2050 Strategy presented by him.

These allusions are based on partial, inaccurate data or on unfocused conclusions that

combine environmental arguments with appeals to restrict the consumption of meat and

livestock products, which reflect in a mimetic way the approaches of interest groups and

activism against livestock and its productions.

Therefore, even receiving positively the call of attention that it supposes for the whole society

Spanish the presentation of this Strategy, with the aim of building between all a more

efficient, more digital, greener and fairer, the Interprofessional ASICI, AVIANZA, INTERCUN,

INTEROVIC, INTERPORC and PROVACUNO, have presented to the Chief Executive a battery of data

and information based on official sources from the ministries themselves, international organizations and

prestigious scientific and technical entities.

The objective is for the Presidency of the Government to have a much more complete and

balanced on the meat and livestock sector and its social relevance and the role of meat in the

diet and health of Spanish citizens, as well as environmental sustainability and

territorial structuring of the country, especially rural areas, as well as its essential contribution

employment and the trade balance of Spain, which make it a strategic sector for the

economic and social recovery.

When a negative reference is made to the Spanish diet model, it is not taken into account

that, quite to the contrary, all international indicators reflect that the pattern of diet and style of

life in our country is one of the most appropriate in the world, offering profiles that place Spain at the

world leader as the healthiest country in the world, the country with the longest life expectancy in the Union

Europe and the longest life expectancy in the world and with a rate well below the average in

cancer incidence of all OECD countries.

The sector works to disseminate the consumption, conservation and preparation recommendations that they set

scientific bodies and societies and experts in health and nutrition, to achieve a pattern

of adequate and responsible nutrition and consumption of the population, together with food of origin

vegetable, the other food groups and the necessary physical activity. Meat and derivatives

meat products are part of the Mediterranean Diet, our eating pattern recognized as

Intangible Heritage of Humanity.

Therefore, it should be noted that a moderate, balanced consumption in the recommended amounts

meat and an active lifestyle are important for proper nutrition and development. On

In this sense, the scientific evidence is clear and the World Health Organization (WHO) itself

states “foods of animal origin are the best sources of high-quality nutrients”,

emphasizing that it is necessary to promote the consumption of healthy and diversified diets.

Livestock directly employs more than half a million people and the meat industries and the

retail trade to nearly 200,000 employees. Livestock activity takes place in more than

350,000 farms throughout the national geography that make a contribution of 16,000 million euros to

Final Agricultural Production.

And as a whole, more than

2.5 million people, from farmers who grow food for livestock and the industry of

feed, farmers, meat industries, animal health industry, professionals

veterinarians, the livestock and meat logistics and transport sector, auxiliary industries and retail and

specialized distribution.

In terms of economic and social wealth, the meat industry is one of the first sectors

and represents approximately 2.2% of the total Spanish GDP and 13.8% of the GDP of the sector

industrial, with about 3,000 companies, distributed especially in rural areas, with a

turnover of 27,957 million euros, together with 25,000 specialized retail establishments with

sales of more than 5,000 million euros.

In addition, the meat sector contributed 8,680 million euros of exports last year to the

Spain’s trade balance, a positive balance of 799% and that contributes to alleviating the traditional deficit

commercial of our country. The meat sector generates an important flow of investments that provides

also activity and employment in related sectors, generates important activities of

research and development, involving numerous technology centers, research groups,

universities, etc., contributing to the scientific and technical advance of our country

Firm environmental commitment with improvement investments

Regarding the appeals to sustainability, it should be noted that there are sectors opposed to the

livestock and meat -both ideological as well as economic-financial and industrial- that try to

recurrently place in public opinion the debate on the environmental impact of the activity

livestock and its contribution to climate change, to contrast other models of both

food as industrial and commercial.

It is important to know that in Spain, according to the official data of the National Inventory of Gases of

Greenhouse Effect, livestock production of meat represents only 7.8% of the total

GHG emissions. On the contrary, other sectors of activity, especially those related to the

Energy and the use of fossil fuels represent the main part of GHG emissions.

80% of greenhouse gas emissions from livestock in the world

come from developing countries, so there is no contribution to mitigating the change

climate with a Eurocentric vision. The intensity of the emissions (CO 2 eq / kg of meat) varies between

different areas of the world. In our environment (Western Europe) we have one of the

lower intensities, with much more efficient production systems in the use of food, the

management and animal health. That is why we produce less emissions per unit of final product.

Methane produced in agriculture represents only about 27% of the total methane emitted in

the world. This methane, in addition, is part of a biogenic cycle (it transforms into CO 2 and H 2 O in 12

years), which becomes absorbed by plants in photosynthesis. With cattle censuses

stable, CO 2 does not increase in the atmosphere over time, so livestock does not

it contributes to warming as is the consumption of fossil fuels.

At a global level, livestock does not compete with man in the use of resources: 86% of the

Food consumed by livestock worldwide is not food usable by man.

In addition, it uses 70% of the agricultural area; however, half of that area is pasture

permanent and marginal lands that are not suitable for agriculture. And 90% of the water that is

attributed to meat production is green water, coming from the rain, which would continue to fall in case

of disappearance of animals. In Spain, livestock of all kinds graze just over 25 million

hectares, which are areas that are not suitable for agriculture and are not and cannot be used

to this end. Fire prevention is one of the essential activities of extensive livestock farming

to contribute to the mitigation of climate change.

There are many alternatives to reduce GHG emissions from livestock and farming.

Spanish livestock production is working in this line, modifying the management systems to

reduce emissions between 20 and 30%. The meat sector is perfectly aware of the challenges

environmental factors that our society faces in all its activities and that is why it is working and

investing large resources to achieve a global ecological transition model, as well as a

more sustainable, circular and emission-neutral livestock production, developing new techniques for

production with less environmental impact.

Finally, animal products generate much less food waste than is

it produces in other foods that arrive at our tables. In Spain that percentage is even more

reduced, and account for only 7.1%, of the total food wasted. This data is very relevant

given that in the European Union wasted food generates 170 million tonnes

CO 2 equivalents per year, which represents 17% of direct greenhouse gas emissions

greenhouse.

