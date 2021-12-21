The cryptocurrency regulatory regime in any jurisdiction is a balance between multiple institutional, group and personal interests of the actors who influence financial and monetary policies. These interests are never perfectly aligned, often leading to mixed signals from various centers of power.

Speaking of the systemic risks facing the world’s largest economy last week, the chairman of the US Federal Reserve said that digital assets were not a concern for financial stability. Two days later, the US Financial Stability Oversight Board released a report concluding that stablecoins and decentralized finance could pose considerable risks to financial stability. The origin of this discrepancy could lie in the fact that the Fed’s mandate is to maintain a robust economy, while the FSOC, which has its roots in the Dodd-Frank reform, has the explicit task of detecting systemic risks. The shape of the hammer wielded by each regulatory agent is what determines how they see the nails of digital assets, which is valid beyond the American context.

From Russia with FUD

Recent reports from Russia have sparked fears from crypto investors that the hard line on digital assets, championed by the nation’s central bank, could be prevailing in the debate over crypto regulation that had been simmering. during years. The Bank of Russia debuted last week with the announcement of a ban on investment funds from investing in cryptocurrencies and crypto derivatives. Central bank governors then made a series of critical comments about cryptocurrencies, hinting that the idea of ​​a blanket ban was not out of the question. Anxious traders sought relief in remarks by the chairman of the Financial Markets Committee of the Russian Parliament, Anatoly Aksakov. In a press conference, Aksakov pointed out that the intransigent route was not the only one that the Russian authorities were considering. The alternative is a scenario in which exchanges are regulated and mining is taxed.

Partisan division in the United States

Another forum in which opposing opinions on issues related to digital assets collided last week was the plenary session of the Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs of the United States Senate. A hearing on “Stablecoins: How do they work, how are they used and what are their risks?”, In which industry experts, academics and think tank analysts offered a series of views on dollar cryptocurrencies and their role in the financial system. Critics like Sen. Elizabeth Warren have continued to tell their cautionary stories about the risks of stablecoins and the dangers of the DeFi space. Meanwhile, allies like Senator Pat Toomey highlighted aspects of technology that promote financial inclusion and greater efficiency.

Interestingly, last week mixed signals emerged even from the US Securities Commission. Commissioner Hester Peirce, known as Crypto Mom, publicly objected to SEC Chairman Gary Gensler’s inattention to pressing issues related to digital assets. This internal dispute, however, changed little from the agency’s usual policy of delaying decisions on Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Two products sponsored by investment firms Bitwise and Grayscale were denied certainty for other months. Finally, at the SEC, the former head of the regulator, Jay Clayton, stepped out to praise “cryptocurrency technology” and its efficiency advantages. Clayton is remembered for his reasonable stances on many crypto-related issues, although regulated Bitcoin ETFs remained out of reach during his tenure.