The head of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, confessed which part of Harry Potter inspired him for the Spider-Man of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

For the arrival of the third Spider-Man of cinema in less than two decades, that of Tom Holland, Marvel Studios had the possibility of retelling his origin story to introduce him to the MCU, or to ignore what had already been seen in previous films . As the way Peter Paker acquired his arachnid powers is well known, Kevin Feige decided to save that part and instead took some inspiration from the Harry Potter movies to make the new Spider-Man.

In a recent interview with the YouTube channel FilmIsNow, Keven Feige, head of Marvel Studios, spoke generally of the ideas they had to create a Peter Parker younger than his previous incarnations (Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield), and in the talk , confesses the element he took from Harry Potter for his Spider-Man:

“One of the reasons we wanted him to be as young as possible was so that he could explore his school years, just like the Harry Potter franchise did, where each book is a year of high school. We have the second year, the third year and the last, and we have stuck to that, in a way. He has had incredible adventures between those years, Far From Home ended up being a kind of summer, and No Way Home is his last year. “

Feige delves into the events seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home

In the interview, Kevin Feige lands the idea of ​​Peter’s school years and what’s next for the franchise:

And just when he’s starting his senior year, when he’s figuring out what he wants to do with his life and which college he, MJ and Ned want to go to together, of course, it exactly coincides with Mysterio revealing his identity and what happens to him is the worst. : to be revealed who he is, to be blamed for all the terrible things that happened in Far From Home, just when all he wants to do is start his senior year and have a normal teenage life, and manage that life between being a hero and being a normal boy ”.

Here the full interview:

Source: FilmIsNow

Peter Parker’s early years await you at:

Marvel-Verse – Spider-Man

Get excited about the origin of the most beloved and recognized superhero in the world, created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. Relive the stories that defined the personality of the amazing wall-crawler and enjoy his amazing evolution! It includes her first appearance, the death of Gwen Stacy, the greatest wedding of all time, and the most epic battle against her staunch enemy: Venom.

This edition compiles Amazing Fantasy # 15 (1962), The Amazing Spider-Man # 1 (1963), # 121 and 122 (1973), The Amazing Spider-Ma

It is also being read

Controversy over the new Spider-Man

Benicio del Toro and Zoe Saldana inaugurate the new Disney attraction

Deadpool and Spider-Man make fun of Batman and Superman!

Spider-Man will have a new love interest in the MCU

Kids get stung by a black widow for wanting to be Spider-Man