The Mayan Train works advance through the southeast of Mexico despite the challenges

EFE.- The construction of the Mayan Train, a distinguished work of the Government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, advances through the impoverished southeast of Mexico amid challenges such as preserving the environment and protecting archaeological ruins, and despite some delays.

The Mayan Train, which should be ready by the end of 2023, is a priority project of the president with an investment of around 200,000 million pesos (about 9,300 million dollars) to build about 1,554 kilometers in the five southeastern states: Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

The work has not been without some controversy despite the fact that the body in charge of coordinating the works, the National Tourism Promotion Fund (Fonatur), gives daily attention to the issue.

Archeology between rails

The works of the Mayan Train and its general project have opened a new stage of archaeological research in the area, full of Mayan ruins of inestimable cultural and historical value.

Archaeologists from the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) have discovered more than 16,000 archaeological monuments, that today they are investigating and cataloging.

At the foot of the track where the beginning of section 1 is located, in Palenque, archaeologists work, as an example of the greatness of what was discovered, on a pyramidal basement 30 meters long by 16 meters wide and 5 meters high.

At the moment three construction stages have been identified, but they estimate that there are more structures, of large dimensions, still to be unveiled.

Workers work in an archaeological salvage of section 1 of the Mayan Train works in Palenque, Chiapas. Photo: Manuel López / EFE.

Ileana Echauri, coordinator of the archaeological rescue of section 1, explained to the media during a recent tour of the area that what was found exhibits the way of life of ancient Mayan societies and the opportunity to document the region’s worldview and tradition at a scientific and archaeological level.

“We have located around 171 burials where the ancient Mayans used to inhume their ancestors with their offerings and very beautiful vessels. This gives us a vision of how important it was for them to bury their dead, ”Echauri explained.

For Salvador Llamas, the archaeologist responsible for the excavation work, the presence of obsidian, jade, and ceramics shows that this was an important trade and communication area through the Usumacinta River with areas of central Mexico, the Yucatan Peninsula and Guatemala.

These archaeological finds have been recorded, quickly and accurately, thanks to the use of Light Detection And Ranging (LIDAR) technology, which emits laser pulses that generate a model of the terrain represented by a cloud of points. georeferenced (3D).

Environmental strategy

Given the criticism by some NGOs and indigenous groups in the area, Fonatur presented the environmental strategy of the Mayan Train project, among which are the progress of environmental studies and authorizations, wildlife crossings and investment in the conservation of protected natural areas, among others.

In a recent event, the general director of Fonatur, Rogelio Jiménez Pons, reiterated the importance of environmental responsibility for Tren Maya, and stressed that the project includes 18 environmental mitigation programs.

The Mayan Train should be ready by the end of 2023 and it is a priority project of President López Obrador with an investment of around 200,000 million pesos to build about 1,554 kilometers. Photo: Manuel López / EFE.

He pointed out that the Mayan Train corrects many of the irresponsibilities that existed in previous administrations, where road works were carried out without having an environmental conscience.

In addition, he said that a recent agreement that seeks to protect the mega-works promoted by the Government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, which has been highly criticized, does not exempt them from complying with environmental permits and requirements.

And he promised transparency in the progress of the project, which is about five months late due to “bureaucratic inertia from previous administrations.”

“Our commitment is to be transparent. Time is what interests us the most, but to finish it well, we have to be transparent. (…) There can no longer be arrogance in the work ”, he assured during his report.

The official estimated that in a 12-month period, the permits must be concluded and authorized such as the Environmental Impact Statement (MIA) for section four of the work.

In addition, some 400 homes made with innovative bioclimatic architecture that recycle old rails and railway sleepers, will be delivered in 2022 to families who lived on the right of way where the Mayan Train is built.

