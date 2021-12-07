The Matrix with UE5 is now available on PS5 and Xbox

After an unfortunate leak last week, it has been revealed that The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience It is now available, not just on the PlayStation 5, but on the Xbox Series X | S as well.

However, this is not the full version of this experience, it is currently only pre-downloaded for free. On December 9, during The Game Awards, we will have more information about this tech demo. This is its description:

Get ready to take a glimpse into the future of interactive storytelling and entertainment with UE5 in this free real-time and cinematic technology demonstration that pushes the boundaries. Created by members of the original film team that includes Lana Wachowski along with Epic Games and partners, The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience is a wild ride into the reality-bending universe of The Matrix featuring performances by Keanu Reeves. and Carrie-Anne Moss ”.

You can pre-download this experience at:

–Playstation 5

–Xbox Series X | S

At the moment there is no exact information about the type of experience that will be presented here, but considering the description, it is very possible that we will see a somewhat short demo that is an introduction to the world of The Matrix in the company of the main characters of the series.

In related issues, the return of an important character has been confirmed in The Matrix Resurrections. In the same way, here you can see the new advance of the tape.

Editor’s Note:

Is the Keanu Reeves in the video real? In case this is not the case, this goes a long way towards demonstrating all the power that the Unreal Engine 5 is capable of, and would be a huge step up for the graphical and technical power of the new generation.

Via: PlayStation Network