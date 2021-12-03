The first weekend of December is about to start, a month in which the cold outside temperatures invite not to be out too long, a great opportunity to take a look at some of the 13 essential films that we propose for these days. As usual, it includes movie premieres, streaming launches, news in physical format and titles that can be seen on a Spanish national television channel.

In theaters

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ (‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’)

The mythical sci-fi franchise returns with a sequel to the first two installments that seeks to find new fans while maintaining existing ones. Also noteworthy is the attempt to connect with a style typical of Amblin’s 80s youth cinema in a compliant nostalgic pastime.

‘Matrix’

The modern sci-fi classic makes an exceptional return to the big screen as a forerunner for the imminent release of ‘Matrix Resurrections’. I at least still remember when I saw it for the first time the day it was released in Spain, but it is a golden opportunity to reconnect with the beginnings of Neo and Trinity.

In streaming

‘The Power of the Dog’ (‘The Power of the Dog’)

Netflix has released this week the new film of Jane campion, one of his great aspirants for the next Oscars. A different western that is giving a lot to talk about, both for the great work of its author and for a cast that they say is in a state of grace.

In physical format

‘The miracle of P. Tinto’





Finally. There are many Spanish films that it is difficult to understand that they were still unpublished in high definition until now, but few came to mind before this mythical first feature film by Javier Fesser. With a unique sense of both aesthetics and humor and a gallery of unforgettable characters, this is an essential work of recent national cinema.

‘Malignant’ (‘Malignant’)

The return of James wan al terror was a film much less refined than some of his previous works, but it is appreciated that he chose to distance himself from the comfortable to bet on a story that could have ended up being absurd very easily. The result is not round but it is worth taking a look.

in TV

‘Who can kill a child?’





It is a pity that Narciso Ibáñez Serrador only got to direct two films – ‘The residence’ is the other – but both are more than remarkable horror films that continue to maintain their strength so many years later. The one that concerns us now perhaps puts the viewer to the test a bit in its early stages, but believe me it’s worth it for what comes next.

Friday at 22:05 at La 2

‘War for the Planet of the Apes’ (‘War of the Planet of the Apes’)





A magnificent closing for the César trilogy that shines as a show to conquer a massive audience, but Matt reeves He also knows how to express his most dramatic side so that he really feels like the culmination of something and not just another point in a saga called to continue to have continuity.

Friday at 22:15 in Cuatro

‘Behind the glass’





A twisted rarity of 80s Spanish cinema that explores the strange relationship that arises between a Nazi bedridden in an iron lung and a young man who offers to take care of him. First feature film of Agustí Villaronga and surely also the best of his long career.

Early morning from Friday to Saturday at 00:21 at La 2

‘Edge of Tomorrow’ (‘Edge of Tomorrow’)





A first-rate blockbuster that presents an ingenious premise, very connected to the world of video games, and it progresses wonderfully until it gets a bit stuck at the end. It is true that this detracts from the result, but first you have such a good time that you are almost ready to forgive it. A lot of chemistry also between Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt.

Saturday at 3:40 p.m. on laSexta

‘The Mummy’





A very entertaining adventure movie that you really enjoy, be it the first time or the 20th. Stephen sommers embroiders the tone that the film requires, with also a strong presence of humor and a use of terror to take into account, but pay attention to its cast, especially an overwhelming Brendan fraser.

Saturday at 3:40 p.m. in Cuatro

‘Melanie: The Girl with all the Gifts’





The world of cinema and television abused too much of the figure of the zombie a few years ago, but from time to time interesting proposals and different from the usual like the one we are dealing with now arrived. Without getting too complicated and relying on the remarkable work of its cast, it is a work to be taken into account by lovers of the undead movies.

Sunday 5:20 p.m. in Paramount

‘Artificial Intelligence’





A project that Stanley kubrick tried to materialize for several years before handing it over to Steven spielberg. Of course, the thing did not really start until the death of the director of ‘The Shining’, but then it took us very little to see a beautiful and emotional film, although there are not few who believe that it lasts a little longer and that it should to have finished at a certain moment that I will not specify.

Sunday at 7:25 pm in Paramount

‘Buñuel in the labyrinth of the turtles’





An emotional and beautiful film that explores the making of ‘Las Hurdes’ by the legendary Luis Buñuel. Perhaps it is a certain superficiality, but that does not prevent us from seeing a work with a hook and that knows how to give a universal touch to the story to connect with the largest possible audience.

22:35 at La 2

