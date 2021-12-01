The next December 22 will be released Matrix: Resurrections (Matrix 4) in cinemas around the world, the fourth film in the science fiction saga created by the Wachowsky sisters. Almost two decades have passed since the third installment, Matrix: Revolutions. It is many years, and it is very likely that many did not see the first installment in theaters, since it was released in 1999.

For all those people who want to experience seeing the first movie of Matrix in the cinema, as many originally saw it and incidentally refresh your memory before the premiere of Resurrections, Warner Bros. will re-release the film in a number of cinemas in Spain from this Friday, December 3.

For those people who also want to see, or to see again, Matrix: Reloaded and Matrix: Revolutions, the complete saga is available at streaming on HBO Max, in 4K quality. Also in Movistar +.

Matrix it was a revolution in science fiction cinema after its release in 1999. With a significant series of innovations in special effects never before seen in the cinema, including the bullet time. They combined it with a story loaded with philosophy and ideas about what reality is and huge sequences of action.

In the end, it raised $ 465 million worldwide, a fairly high figure for the time. In addition, it won four Oscars, including Best Editing, Sound, Sound Effects, and Visual Effects.

Matrix: Resurrections, a “different” sequel

Matrix: Resurrections comes 18 years after the premiere of Matrix: Revolutions, with only one of the two sisters directing the film, Lana Wachowsky. They repeat some of the actors from the original trilogy, including Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss as the mythical Neo and Trinity.

Considered the way the third installment of the franchise ended and some events that happened in the game Matrix Online -Which are supposedly canon-, it will be curious to see how they justify the return of both characters.

David mitchell, co-writer of the film, has described it as “something autonomous that contains in itself in a very ingenious way the three films that precede it” and not, simply, “another sequel”. The statements have given much to talk about and it is suggested that it is not a sequel, but a somewhat different way of continuing the story.

We’ll have to wait until December 22 to find out, when Matrix Resurrections (Matrix 4) premieres in cinemas around the world.