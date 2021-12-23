The Matrix Resurrections is the new sequel to the groundbreaking Matrix franchise. The movie that brings Neo and Trinity back is already in theaters, but if you like history a lot, here are some curious facts.

Directed by Lana Wachowski, The Matrix Resurrections it was one of the most anticipated releases of the year. To the joy of many, the fourth film in the franchise is now available in theaters and brings back to Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles of Neo and Trinity. While they also return Morpheus and the agent smith, their actors are not the same: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will be a young version of Neo’s mentor, while Jonathan Groff will be Smith. Now, if you have already seen the movie and you were wanting more or you are simply a fan of curious facts, here we will tell you about them.

– In case someone doubts whether Matrix Resurrections It is a huge production, know that to film an important night chase sequence they had to close 12 streets of downtown San Francisco.

– One day, filming on Montgomery Street in San Francisco, Keanu reeves He left the set and looked toward an office building across the street; on one of the upper floors, the windows were covered with sticky notes that read “KEANU TE ♥ ”.

– The logo of Simulatte, the cafeteria where Thomas anderson and her colleagues spend a lot of time, she designed it herself Lana Wachowski.

– The Matrix Resurrections it’s full of hidden winks. Some of these are people who are simply a face in the crowd. John gaeta, pioneer of the visual effects of Matrix and winner of an Oscar; Kim libreri, visual effects artist for matrix Reloaded Y Matrix Revolutions; London breed, Mayor of San Francisco; and the actor Tom hardy They are faces that you can find hidden in the movie.

– Scott rogers, coordinator of stunts of Matrix Resurrections, showed how confident he was in the stunt scene, since the stuntman who performed the practice jumps was his own daughter, Ella Ann Rogers. About this, Rogers commented: “eLla wanted to do it. He did all the tests and wanted to do it for real. And it has the same texture as Carrie-Anne. It was my chance to show that I was totally sure”.

– The fight scenes in the movie are heavily based on kung fu. Jonathan Eusebio, a stunt choreographer, has a more Chinese point of view for martial arts: incorporates a style with more fluid movements (wushu) and works well with the more open spaces of the expansive vision of Lana Wachowski. When big fight scenes boil down to a two-man showdown, the fight is less stylized and grittier, ranging from swift kung fu moves to an all-out scuffle.

– The physical training of Jessica Henwick (Bugs) it started almost a year before filming. They added the fight choreography within three months of starting.

– Studio babelsberg (where was filmed The Matrix Resurrecctions in Berlin) named his largest sound studio “Rainbow study“, In honor to Lana and Lilly Wachowski.

– While this movie was being filmed in Berlin, it was released Bill & Ted saving the universe, the new film by Reeves. The actor reserved a room and organized a screening for the entire cast and crew.

– For The Matrix Resurrections, Lana Wachowski, director, co-writer and producer, brought together a lot of people from the series collaboration team Sense8, which he did together with Lilly wachowski. Some of these people are: the actress Eréndira ibarra and the actors Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt Y Brian smith; the producer Grant Hill, the writer David mitchell, the writer Aleksandar hemon, the cinematographer John toll, the editor Joseph jett sally, the production designer Hugh bateup, the production designer Peter walpole, the composers Johnny klimek Y Tom tykwer, the costume designer Lindsay pugh and the visual effects supervisor Dan Glass.

Share it with whoever you want