The Matrix Resurrection reveals a great mystery

Considering the vast world that The Matrix has created, not only with the movies, but with video games, comics and additional materials, it is not surprising that the expectations for Resurrections are quite high. Although there is less and less time for this tape to be available and the public’s doubts have an answer, a new image of the film reveals a great secret of this universe.

Recently, Entertainment Weekly shared a couple of new images of The Matrix Resurrections. Two of these are focused on action, but one in particular shows us quite an important breakthrough for this world. In a scene starring Jessica Henwick, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Eréndida Ibarra and Toby Onwumere we can see a device very similar to a VR one, which appears to be used to enter the Matrix from any point.

In the trilogy, entering the Matrix means connecting to a specific machine. Thus, It seems that in recent years a device was invented that allows access to this virtual world in a faster way and compact. However, this device could well have a different function.

The Matrix Resurrections hit theaters and HBO Max on December 22. In related topics, here you can check the new posters of the movie. Likewise, Agent Smith will return, but …

Editor’s Note:

The Matrix Resurrections It is one of the most anticipated movies of the year, and it is nice to see that more and more people have access to this film through HBO Max. It will be interesting to see if the public’s expectations will be met or not.

Via: Entertainment Weekly