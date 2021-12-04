The Matrix Awakens: Warner Bros would launch an experience in Unreal Engine 5 for PlayStation 5

The Matrix Awakens with Unreal Engine 5 was leaked on the PlayStation Network listing. We tell you all the details in this note!

Less than a month to premiere The Matrix Resurrections In theaters all over the world, it seems that Warner Bros and Epic games will collaborate to launch a complementary experience in PlayStation 5. However, the name of The Matrix Awakens, a game in the Unreal Engine 5 franchise in which Warner Bros.

The Matrix Awakens: Unreal Engine 5 and PlayStation 5

A user of Reddit reported that in the backend of PSN files associated with Matrix with numbers, entries in the database and an image confirming its launch in PS5. The image is the most important and interesting thing that we have at the moment, with a futuristic decoration tinted in green colors along the Matrix, with the name of “The Matrix awakens”And the description that proclaims a “Unreal Engine 5 experience”.

The mention of Unreal Engine 5 suggests that users of Playstation 5 will receive an experience, perhaps interactive and complementary, based on the universe of Matrix. This is the graphics engine of Epic games which, for now, was not used in any video game due to its recent launch.

Interactive experiences with Unreal Engine: two close cases in recent months

Months ago, the independent study Blue Box Game, announced that his horror project “Abandoned”Would be presented with a trailer rendered in real time with Unreal Engine 5, and it was one of the few experiences that promised an approach to the power of the engine from Epic games. On the other hand, in November, Epic games He launched Kid A Mnesia Exhibition, a musical and fanciful exhibition based on two albums by Radiohead and designed under the engine Unreal Engine 4.

Beyond the promotional image found on the backend of PSN, we have no information about whatever it is The Matrix Awakens. However, considering the premiere of The Matrix Resurrections and the years that it takes Matrix As a franchise, it could be an app to explore the history of the saga or a kind of interactive experience similar to the one presented Warner Bros with the first previews of the fourth film, where we were invited to choose between a blue or red pill, with different effects depending on the time.

