We know that generation leaps entail a tremendous graphic slap. We all remember what it meant the switch from SNES to Nintendo 64 or the difference that our eyes could not believe between Xbox and Xbox 360. At those times we knew we were in front of a video game, but now there is a contender who doubts it.

The Matrix Awakens has not left anyone indifferent, in an experience that Epic Games wanted to bring out all the muscle possible from your Unreal Engine 5 engine. The new Neo and Trinity movie opens this month, so here we find a great tribute to the saga. That is why this comparison shows us to what extent it replicates what we could see in cinemas and what we can see in reality.

As we can see, it is really difficult to distinguish which scene corresponds to the films of the late 90s and early 2000s. The work with MetaHuman is really excellent, providing some Keanu Reeves and Carrie Anne-Moss that are equaled to their actual namesakes.

The same can be said of the city itself, which does not recreate a single one. It is a huge mix between some of the most recognizable places in places as mythical as Chicago, San Francisco or New York. The level of detail is so sick that not only have the emblematic buildings been recreated, but even the bins are practically the same.

And this job was no small feat. We talk about that in The Matrix Awakens we have 7,000 buildings, 250 kilometers of road and more than 45,000 parked vehicles through all the streets. We do not know if these figures can be matched in a commercial video game, but the possibilities make us drool.