After being announced a couple of days ago, The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience is available right now on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. That’s right, this interactive adventure can already be downloaded while you are reading this and it seems that you will be able to experience some of the sequences of The Matrix movies recreated in this graphic engine.

