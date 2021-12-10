The Matrix awakens in Unreal Engine 5 for PS5 and Xbox Series X / S

Get ready! ‘The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience’ is now available for PS5 and Xbox Series X / S, we got the first look and here you can download it for free.

Do youThe Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience Is Not A Game? That’s how it is, ‘The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience’ is a free, interactive, open-world cinematic technical demo that defies all limits.

This technical demo offers a vision of what the future of interactive content could beFrom incredibly rich and complete cities and environments to visually striking and photorealistic cinematic shows.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WU0gvPcc3jQ

The new experience is a glimpse into the future of interactive entertainment and storytelling with EU5. ‘The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience’, shows the beginning of an era for creators and gamers. You can download this experience to PS5 at this link ; and to Xbox Series X / S in this enhancement .

This technical demo pushes all limits with an original concept set in the world of The Matrix from Warner Bros., which has been written and directed in film by Lana Wachowski, and introduces Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss back as Neo and Trinity.

Lana Wachoski said: “Keanu, Carrie and I had a lot of fun creating this demo. The sandbox of Epic it is very special because they love to experiment and dream big. Whatever the future of cinematic narrative holds, Epic it will play an important part of their evolution. ”

The latest project of The Matrix for EU5 brought together many of those involved in “The Matrix Trilogy”, including James McTeigue, Kym Barrett, John Gaeta, Kim Libreri, Jerome Platteaux, George Borshukov, and Michael F Gay, who collaborated with teams within Epic Games, as well as partners, such as SideFX, Evil Eye Pictures, The Coalition, WetaFX (formerly Weta Digital), and many others.

With the launch of Unreal Engine 5, creators will have the power to create rich and varied worlds. For the players, The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience is a whole new universe of experiences.