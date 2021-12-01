The Matrix Resurrections by Lana Wachowski will be released on December 22 to expand and deepen the universe of the saga. For fans, be that as it may, this is news to celebrate. For film, a way to analyze the influence and power of the original trilogy in pop culture. The work of the Wachowski sisters set the standard visually, plottingly and in the way of understanding science fiction. Its fourth part also promises a unique look at the original world, providing the opportunity for a new generation to appreciate its importance.

But what makes the movie trilogy of considerable interest? To begin with, the original trilogy of The Matrix is a mix of references to a new cinematic level. It goes from the world of literature – the influence of Yasutaka Tsutsui and William Gibson is obvious – to the conception of the aesthetic. The world of anime, manga, perception on dystopian speculation and philosophy. The Wachowskis’ work takes images, perspectives, and visions from all kinds of media at its fingertips.

As if that were not enough, the directors made the direct decision to reconstruct the idea about the approach of a dual world. The look on man, artificial intelligence and the uncertainty of the future are in The Matrix mythological elements. One so wide, dense and well constructed that it managed to sustain the course of the plot through different scenarios. If the first film showed a disruptive approach with philosophical overtones, the rest insisted on exploring the underworld under the proposal.

The result was a brilliant journey through various shots of speculative science fiction. But also through the planes of consciousness, the path of the hero and even a daring vision of unfolded reality. The Matrix he propped up the idea of ​​science fiction cinema as a promise based on all the points he could analyze. At the same time he understood that it was necessary to base its basic myth on human nature. The result is a tough, awkward, and sometimes outrageous ride across multiple substrates at once. But also an essential reconstruction of cinema through a renewed look at its futuristic possibilities.

A blue pill, a red pill and a moving present

For its release in 1999, no one had a very clear idea what to expect from the Warner Bros studio film. In fact, just months before its release, some image accounts showed the avant-garde aesthetics of its characters. There was no synopsis beyond a vague description of a “Journey of consciousness” and an adventure in the realms of science fiction. Not many details about the argument either, surrounded by considerable secrecy.

The few photographs that made it to newspapers and magazines showed an androgynous Keanu Reeves in a leather suit in the middle of an inexplicable scenario. Without further details on the story, the actor’s strange appearance puzzled critics but enthused fans of manga, anime and science fiction. There was a clear and obvious relationship between the cool, polished appearance of figures in leather suits and pop culture classics. There were some questions about the script and what was happening on the set.

It was the decade before the total dominance of the internet. Long before the fervor and devotion of social media about premieres. The Matrix he fed on his own myth through a general idea of ​​what he promised. What was happening on the set was known to defy any cinematic logic. Also that he was on the verge of not being filmed. The convoluted and singular script had gone through several production companies. A box of mysteries that was sustained on a millionaire investment.

Nothing could prepare the public March 31, 1999 when The Matrix it was released with the only promise to follow “the white rabbit”

On a technical level, there was talk of a film that had every intention of innovating in the visual section. But also from one who had baffled production and executives with his proposal. For the Wachowskis it was of considerable importance to reformulate the way reality was perceived. So they invested a good part of effort and work in creating the conditions so that the approach of the film was something completely new. There was talk of modular sets, of a series of sequences filmed by multiple cameras, of visions of nightmares that disrupted the perception of the dream.

But nothing could prepare the public March 31, 1999 when The Matrix premiered with the sole promise of follow “the white rabbit”. The film was an immediate success and became one of the most influential films in a prolific decade. With 463 million dollars raised worldwide, the production shook the world of cinema. A new world still unexplored had come to the cinema.

Everything the cinema has to thank for ‘The Matrix’

This year, one of the first images that could be seen of The Matrix Resurrections It was Neo’s talking about his dreams. The paradox of reality and the intangible unfolded in dangerous terrain returns again to the history of The Matrix. But beyond that already known conception, the scene recalled something else: the fact that The Matrix it is a guarantee of reformulating the cinematographic language.

In fact, the first trailer emphasized the way the first film understood the gaze on what exists and what is possible. The web that serves as a promotion showed the two classic pills on the day of their launch. But also little bits of ingenuity like the permutation of images to create a new trailer with each visit. The mere caveat reminded fans of the ambition of The Matrix and, above all, what they can expect from their return.

All elements provided to The Matrix a fast-paced tour of the essentials of science fiction

Upon its release, the film spearheaded a visual revolution that pushed science fiction to a new level. The so-called “Bullet Time” – one of Warner Bros’ great patent treasures – reconfigured the visual space in the field of visual effects. Invented by John Gaeta, the entire sequence – which became iconic – left the public speechless and puzzled the specialized critics. Gaeta managed to build a precise technique that allowed to show the sensation of physical and temporal rupture essential to The Matrix.

Sign up in HBO Max and you will have access to the best series and exclusive moviesWhat The Wire, The Sopranos or Game of Thrones. Includes the entire Warner catalog, Cartoon Network classics and major releases such as Matrix and Dune.

But there was also the fact of building an aesthetic that became a visual landmark. The tight black leather suits, the green vision and the conception of the visual as extensive atmosphere. All elements provided to The Matrix an accelerated tour of the essential themes of science fiction. With his quirky take on classics like Ghost in the shell (1995) by Mamoru Oshii, The Matrix analyzed artificial intelligence. Also life, death and uncertainty. Technology as opposed to man. The illusion of reality, broken and twisted. But he also deployed all kinds of resources to narrate the philosophical, the fearful and the powerful of the future.

In the end, all the myths come together in ‘The Matrix’

With its script based on Plato, Descartes, mythological games and even a subtext on identity and gender, The Matrix it has become huge. Both in its influence and in its cinematic value. The Matrix Resurrections It is a risky move that can overshadow that legacy or, on the contrary, strengthen it. For now, there are no further details on what to expect in Neo and Trinity’s new adventure in the middle of split reality.

But one thing is for sure: a generation is about to be amazed by a decades-old phenomenon. And the public that elevated the original film, be surprised again by its influence. Perhaps two points of confluence of a new cinematographic narrative capable of making history.