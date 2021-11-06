What a time to be alive, friends of science fiction. As with ‘Fundación’ and ‘Dune’, we are in a time of great and ambitious adaptations that are working great on screen. The last to be announced is another of the science fiction masterpieces, in comic this time: ‘El Incal’ will be a movie. And its director will be Taika Waititi.

This has been announced from Humanoids, the original French publisher of the masterpiece of Alejandro Jodorowsky and Moebius. Along with the New Zealand director will be his regular collaborator Jemaine Clement with Peter Warren.

The publisher has released a video with this ad, in which we hear (in English and French) Jodorowsky himself talking about this adaptation and giving the blessing to Waititi.

Imagine how I feel when someone other than me will direct El Incal. If I were 40 years old I would be furious! Depressed, as if something had been taken from me. He would have reacted like that, without any good sense. But now I am 92 years old, I am not in a position to do this great epic, because of my age. The director of a movie is God. A director must make a movie according to who he is. Take the material, swallow it, and deliver it in your own way. And that’s awesome! because for me, an artistic genius is metaphysical. Think about more than just making money from movies. Think about changing the world! If you don’t want to change the world, I don’t want you. He is exactly the ideal person for the project because he can understand, in his own way, El incal. He will not do ‘El Incal de Jodorowsky’. He is going to do ‘El Incal de Waititi’.

Initially created for the pages of ‘Métal Hurlant’, the saga takes us through all the metaphysics of Alejandro Jodorowsky through the story of a small-time detective who will start an initiatory journey in search of enlightenment. All this embedded in superbly illustrated science fiction (the first stage) by Moebius.

We do not know more details about this adaptation, we can guess that it will take time to see it because the filmmaker’s agenda is somewhat busy between ‘Thor: Love & Rockets’ and ‘Star Wars’, among other projects.