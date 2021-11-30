The Masquerade - Swansong push back its release date

Bad news from Nacon and developer Big Bad Wolf Studio, who have decided to delay Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong from February to 2022 until May 19, being a new delay for the game that will arrive at PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC through Epic Games Store. The reason is none other than wanting the best possible experience by wanting to offer «a world that attracts and requires difficult decisions with consequences. Swansong features many characters, options, dialogues, and opportunities to decide how the story unfolds and our final focus is on quality«.

The decision to delay Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong by wanting to offer a better experience has also been made to «_maintain a healthy balance between work and personal life of our team. We are a small but very passionate team, eager to create an immersive experience that rivals the kind of personal storytelling_ ”. In fact, Big Bad Wolf Studio wants to offer a story «which leaves you with questions long after the credits have stopped accumulating, a reason to go back and see how things could have been different)«. Luckily, this extra development time will allow you to finish as promising a game as you wish.

This is Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong

Vampire: The Masquerade will allow you to take on the role of a class of seductive creatures in a sophisticated world where the line between the real and the supernatural is never entirely clear. The story of the game starts when Hazel Iversen, the Swan, becomes the new princess of the Boston Camarilla and with an iron hand and a velvet glove, she wants to impose her power and enforce the masquerade, the vampire law designed to ensure that humans never know of the existence of these creatures of the night.

<br>

Know more: Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong presents a trailer focused on Emem, one of its protagonists



However, nothing goes according to plan and with rumors of plots, assassinations and power struggles, players will have to work in the shadows to protect their sect in a pulsating investigation that will throw Boston into chaos. Up to three vampires over a hundred years old are playable, intertwining their destinies, dealing with their different points of view and using their character cards to try to distinguish between truths and lies. Each has its own vampiric abilities and disciplines that can be individually enhanced based on the player’s preferences.