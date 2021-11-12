the marketing strategy to be a leader in consumer audio

To reinforce its marketing commitment focused on consumer audio (in all its variants), Spotify announced the purchase of Findaway, which includes a catalog of more than 325,000 audiobooks.

Thus, podcasts, the other great bet of music streaming, is now being added to the enhancement of its presence in the market for read books.

Spotify’s strategy is to become the top consumer audio provider on the planet, according to what the company itself has been saying for a long time.

The goal is very ambitious, by the way, but she is very focused on achieving it. So much so that every month there are investment news in this regard: from catalog purchases and startups, to investment in new developments.

The latest innovation is the acquisition of one of the world’s most relevant platforms in the audiobook ecosystem. Findaway is a giant in the sector, not only because of its 325,000 titles, but also because it offers multiple desktop publishing tools for authors of this kind of creation.

In your application, you also include a service called Findaway Voices, similar to the one offered by Amazon with KDP, although in this case it is for read books.

The value of the agreement was not revealed. It is only known that it will take place before the end of this year. With its incorporation into the ecosystem, Spotify users will be able to access audiobooks from platforms such as Amazon Audible, Apple iBooks, Google, Storytel and Scribd, among others.

In the official communicationGustav Söderström, Director of Research and Development at Spotify, said that the purchase of Findaway “will accelerate the presence of Spotify in the segment of audiobooks” and help the firm to “fulfill more quickly the claim to lead the sector.”

Spotify’s intention for this market is not accidental. Audiobooks have not stopped growing in recent years in the same way as podcasts.

According to the company’s own estimate, it is estimated that the sector of read books could generate business for US $ 15 billion in 2027.

Omdia’s projection says that this market will be able to generate revenues of around US $ 9.3 billion in 2026. This is more than double what this sector generated in 2020: US $ 4 billion.