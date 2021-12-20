Although in the US some states have authorized the trade in marijuana and its derivatives, storing business income is illegal under federal laws against money laundering.

Exclusion from the banking system only drives away retailers looking to get into the game.

Cryptocurrencies offer the only immediate alternative to operating all-cash businesses and a practical substitute for banks that cannot yet service legal cannabis businesses.

The unknown usually breeds fear. Just as cryptocurrencies were initially branded ponzi schemes, the marijuana industry was considered a danger that should be fought. The passage of the years changed the position towards both markets and today they have another look. They are even compatible.

In the case of the United States, the United States Congress has not yet approved the cannabis industry at the national level, although several states such as California, New York and Washington DC have already done so.

And it is that not only cryptocurrencies can represent a way to safeguard their government funds, but also from criminals as these businesses have been the target of a wave of violent crimes where organized mobs loot retail cannabis stores in cash, the media noted. Coindesk, a situation in which the United States Senate has done nothing.

Cryptocurrencies a haven for the Canabis Industry

While it is not always so easy to protect yourself from crime: As Khurshid Khoja, the director of Greenbridge Corporate Counsel, a law firm representing legal cannabis companies, explains, thefts have become more common and have escalated in their level of violence. .

Khoja considers that the passage of a law is necessary for “public security”. Along with other members of lto National Association of the Cannabis Industry has been talking with congressmen to carry out the inclusive policy. Exclusion from the banking system only alienates retailers looking to get in the game

“Cryptocurrencies offer the only immediate alternative to operating all-cash businesses and a practical substitute for banks that cannot yet service legal cannabis businesses.”, the lawyer recognized which clarified that companies should look outside of traditional financial institutions for ways to achieve safe deposits and commercial loans, among other issues.

The lawyer highlighted the benefits that cryptocurrencies can provide not only providing access to financial services through decentralized finance (DeFi) also leveling “the game between large and well-capitalized multi-state operators (MSOs) on the one hand, and small businesses (including minority and women-owned businesses, and social equity licensees) on the other”, added.

The recreational and medicinal cannabis industry moves billions of dollars that in the United States runs outside the traditional banking system. This not only poses a risk to producers, but also to customers and consumers. Khoja’s fight has just begun and he promises not to give his arm to twist.

“While my industry colleagues and I do not intend to abandon the Safe Banking Act, it has been sobering to see would-be cannabis champions in Congress repeatedly fail to defend public safety. Cryptocurrency is a viable alternative today, and it is time for the cannabis industry to help lead its adoption, ”he highlighted.

The cannabis industry requires swift intervention from the United States Congress, and stakeholder pressure can play a key role in its approval. Meanwhile, fear and crime towards producers does not stop.

