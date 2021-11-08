This season, prints are the kings of our wardrobe, from the most classic ones such as Animal Print even more risky ones like patchwork, the checkerboard or prints with an air of the 60s. And there is one that is going strong especially among the youngest: the marble print.

Some see it as a winter renovation of the tie-dye, since the drawings are sometimes similar. But we don’t have to fall into comparisons because the marble one is a much fresher and more innovative pattern, of which we can still exploit all its possibilities.

One of the things we like the most is that can be adapted to any color palette, from lighter or neon colors in summer to the classic brown or beige in autumn-winter. We have wanted today explore all the possibilities of this pattern on dresses:

Short side ruched dress





First of all we have this short dress, with adjustable length thanks to the side gathering. That we could take both to a dinner with friends and a night out. 55.99 euros.

Short side ruched dress

Cross dress





Without a doubt this is one of my favorite models of the selection, both for the pattern and for the wrap dress design and flared sleeves. 40.99 euros.

Midi flared dress





If we are looking for something more formal, that we can take to the office or to a business lunch, this dress is perfect. With a much more discreet print and a flight that has us in love. 118.99 euros.

Tight dress





This dress seems like the bomb to wear to a party or some important event: fitted, with high neck and side pleats that stylize the figure. 34.99 euros.

Ruched neckline dress





All the aesthetics of this dress, from the print to the design itself, It is so 60-70 years that it has us in love. We would wear it with high boots. 22.99 euros.

Short dress with gathered neckline





This is a much more groundbreaking option, with a lighter color palette, in pinks and reds, but a similar design to the previous one. Although it is short, with socks and boots or sneakers we can adapt it to the cold. 19.99 euros.

Short dress with gathered neckline

Square neckline dress





If what we want is a current design that integrates this pattern In vivid colors, this pink dress from Asos is ideal. 37.99 euros.

Strappy midi dress





As a last option we have this midi dress that, although at first glance it may seem very summery -which it is-, we we would combine it with a long-sleeved, high-neck t-shirt (if possible) white under and ready. 17.99 euros.

