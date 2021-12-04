An earlier version of this post was published in 2017.

The Roman empire It spread over several centuries, leaving behind a trail of cultural heritages. Its historical imprint is so relevant that today, almost two millennia after its peak as a civilization, it continues to be the subject of discussions and wonderful debates. All of them are the result of passionate people who undertake them with altruism.

Some of these admirable obsessives meet periodically on the Totalus Rankium podcast, the object of which is none other than to “rank” all the emperors of Rome based on various parameters. The Empire, remember, arrived in Rome after the assassination of Julius Caesar, and its first major hero was August. Since then and until his fall, there were many men (always men) who held the highest imperial power. The succession was marked by the death of the previous one.

Totalus Rankium analyzes aspects as interesting as strength, intelligence, their appearance, their degree of madness (quite high in some cases: an empire of a quasi-life character does not go several centuries without some unbalanced coming to power) or their achievements. And in parallel, he has done something that we highly appreciate in this post: a Map. Or two, specifically. The first illustrates where all our emperors were born, and the second where they died (and the causes of their deaths).

The project is interesting because it illustrates in an entertaining way the exciting diversity of landscapes and scenarios that a Roman emperor could traverse throughout his life. A not inconsiderable number of them passed to the afterlife in places as remote and underdeveloped (at that time) as the Britannia, present-day England. Others did it on a trip. Some died naturally, but many others, in a time of so many dangers and risks, were killed, in accidents or in battles.

In an empire so vast that it required so many political alliances to keep the borders calm (Rome could not spend her life battling and prosper economically in the meantime), many emperors, such as Alexander Severus, went to the limes to do politics. And in their dealings with the German barbarians, not yet assimilated, they lost their lives as a result of murders that drank from internal conspiracies. The purge and assassination was a common method of getting rid of pesky emperors.

Natural as it was the political competition in Rome, in a space where the monarchical character of the empire was not restricted to the strict rule of a single dynasty, it was normal that the intrigues will end the lives of many of them. Others were simply victims of their civil troubles on the battlefield, like Gordianus, and still others were captured by their enemies in distant Persia, like Valeriano, and supposedly tortured and destined for humiliating slavery for the rest of their days. Exciting times.





Anyway, as both maps are rich in names, it is more useful to do research on the account of each one. What is interesting, however, is the richness of its mobility, both at births and at deaths. The former indicate a certain capacity of the Roman elites to be diverse in geographical: one did not need to be born in the shadow of the seven hills to reach the top. Thus, we came across Hispanic emperors (whose government, by the way, coincided with the golden years of Rome) and with others that today we would baptize as “Serbs” or “Bulgarians.”

Obviously, these were full-blooded Romans, often the children of patrician families who had made a political career in foreign campaigns and who, by virtue of the administrative and political fabric of the Empire, could find a future in the imperial city. Their deaths, we said, also spoke of a certain diversity and of an unusual activity compared to modern managers (whose deaths are always more static and less romantic, but also less brutal and early, than those of the ancient emperors).



