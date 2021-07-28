The many faces of Kang, history of the Conqueror and its variants

By Blair Marnell

In case you hadn’t noticed, Kang’s time has come. The time-traveling villain (sometimes hero) has been threatening Earth’s heroes for as long as the Marvel Universe exists, and he’s not going to stop anytime soon.

To truly understand Kang, the first thing to know is that there are countless variations of him in the Multiverse. Actually, an infinite number. But in the end, it all comes down to Nathaniel Richards.

As his surname indicates, Kang is related to Reed Richards of the Fantastic Four, but he is not a direct descendant. Kang’s line of ancestry comes from Nathaniel, the interdimensional explorer who was also Reed’s father. Sometime in the 30-31 century, the man who would become Kang discovered a time machine that he used to return to ancient Egypt. Which brings us his first incarnation …

Branch-Tut

First appearance: Fantastic Four (1961) # 19

The Fantastic Four didn’t realize what they were getting into when they went back in time to find a way to restore sight to Alicia Masters. There they met an evil chief who was posing as an Egyptian pharaoh. This man named “Rama-Tut” used ray weapons from the future to enslave the team, and even tried to make Susan Storm his girlfriend. Although the FF were able to turn the tide, they were surprised when Rama-Tut used his own time machine to sneak away.

Although the name “Kang” was still unknown in the Marvel Universe, its origins in the 30th century were established in this first fundamental appearance.

Kang prime

First Appearance: Avengers (1963) # 8

This is the version of Kang that we are most familiar with, a few years after he gave up his Rama-Tut identity. After conquering the future and earning his title, Kang traveled to the present and challenged the Mightiest Heroes on Earth. He was on the verge of defeating them that first time, although he has never been able to fully defeat the Avengers of the past, present or future.

Immortus

First Appearance: Avengers (1963) # 10

From the Avengers’ perspective, they met Immortus shortly after first fighting Kang. However, it was years before they realized that the two men were one and the same. Unlike Kang, Immortus is more learned, and kneels before the Guardians of Time in exchange for controlling a certain period of history. For this reason, Kang despises his future self as a weakling, and has vowed never to become Immortus.

Surprisingly, Kang managed to change his fate in Avengers Forever (1998) # 12, when Kang and Immortus parted ways with each other. Now, both variants can have a life of their own without being tied to an annoying shared history.

Council of Kangs

First Appearance: Avengers (1963) # 267

And this is where Kang becomes infinite.

Avengers (1963) # 267 introduced the Council of Kangs, which is essentially a gathering of Kangs from thousands of different timelines. With Avengers (1963) # 292 we met the Council of Cross-Time Kangs. It is important to note that not all of these Kangs were variants of the original. Some were creatures and aliens who usurped the role of Nathanial Richards’s Kang on their own timelines. The primal Kang despised the Cross-Time Council, and later brought the interdimensional space cloud Alioth down on them.

Most recently, Spider-Ham (2020) # 4 established a new multiversal group: the Kang Collective. However, poor Kangaroo the Conqueror (Kangaroo the Conqueror) was quickly expelled from their ranks as an affront to the entire Kang genre. Kang’s words, not ours.

Victor timely

First Appearance: Avengers Annual (1967) # 21

When you are a time traveler, you can allow yourself to be patient and plan for the long term. That is why a divergent Kang adopted the character of Victor Timely. Almost a century before the rise of the Avengers, this variant of Kang was making its mark on the technology that would shape our present. He even introduced robotic technology that eventually led to the creation of the first Human Torch. This paid off in the story “Kang Dynasty” from Avengers (1998) # 41-55, when seeds planted by Victor Timely in the past allowed Kang to gain control of the Sentinels.

Scarlet Centurion (Marcus Kang)

First appearance: Avengers (1998) # 38

Although a variant of Kang used the nickname Scarlet Centurion (Scarlet Centurion) for years, readers met his son, Marcus Kang, during the “Kang Dynasty” arc. Marcus also adopted the identity of the Scarlet Centurion, and although Kang was proud of his son’s potential, he felt the need to assassinate him because he concealed a small betrayal. Marcus also refused to let his father languish in captivity or death, but did not foresee that releasing Kang would lead to his own end.

Iron Lad

First Appearance: Young Avengers (2005) # 1

Kang wasn’t always a bad guy. When he was much younger, Nathaniel Richards idolized the Avengers. When his future self visited him, Nathaniel was horrified by the future that Kang was showing him for himself. So Nathaniel escaped into the past, adopted the character of Iron Lad and tried to be a hero alongside his fellow Young Avengers. Iron Lad even had romantic feelings for Stature, the teenage superhero who is also the daughter of Ant-Man: Scott Lang.

But no matter how good his intentions are, Iron Lad cannot escape his destiny.

Baby kang

First Appearance: Avengers (2016) # 1

Perhaps the reason why Kang turned bad was due to his upbringing, not nature. Whatever his flaws, Nathaniel Richards was once an innocent baby. This is why Kang was so outraged when Vision kidnapped his much younger self in the story arc “Kang’s War” (Kang War), placing him in the care of the Priests of Pama. Kang Prime couldn’t exist if Baby Kang wasn’t returned to its proper point in time. Because of that, Kang took the unusually aggressive step of altering the personal timelines of each of the Avengers on this particular team. In the end, Baby Kang’s place on the timeline was restored.

Kamala kang

First Appearance: Infinity Wars (2018) # 4

Kamala Kang is perhaps the strangest Kang of all. During Infinity Wars (2018), Gamora used the Infinity Stones to warp reality and cut the population of the universe in half, merging different beings into a single person. This is how Ms. Marvel (Kamala Khan) and Kang merged into Kamala Kang. Even their origin stories came together, as Kamala Kang’s attempts to use time travel resulted in personal tragedy. Fortunately for Kang and Kamala, their union was short-lived.

