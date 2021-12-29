The X6 M Competition is the grossest version of the third-generation SUV coupe. A variant that offers performance far superior to the sportiness of which its design boasts. Although it recently passed through the hands of the German trainer, it has done so again to become a true MANHART MHX6 700.

A novelty at the last Munich Motor Show, the Germans from MANHART Performance did not want to miss the first edition of the great Munich fair, attending with a great novelty: the MANHART MHX6 700 WB. A very radical proposal on the coupe SUV of the Bavarian firm that gave a good example of what a true use of carbon fiber is, with a special “Wide Body” kit that increased the width considerably.

Now, the tuning specialist has returned to the fray with a new exercise based on the BMW X6 M Competition, this time with the finish and the image of the Wuppertal firm. The brutal top-of-the-range version of the X6 has been painted with the characteristic deep black color, dressing all the body panels, and with the contrast of the adhesive strips that run longitudinally along the hood, roof and rear bumper in gold, as well as the transverse ones. that extend along the sides, thus giving life to the MANHART MHX6 700.

The MANHART MHX6 700 is the most radical alternative to the production BMW X6 M

The MANHART MHX6 700 leaves the top of the X6 without possibilities

In addition, the gold color also highlights the brake calipers and gills. More discreetly than the previous execution, it also sports some exposed forged carbon details, on the rear-view mirror housings, ovoid grille frame, side skirts, two-piece rear spoiler with central slit and aerodynamic diffuser between the four exhaust ports, with the third brake light integrated in true racing style.

The MHX6 700 is completed with 23-inch alloy wheels painted in satin black and gold accents, mounted on 315/25 ZR23 size tires. In addition, the stroke of the shock absorbers has been shortened, so body-to-ground clearance has been lowered by 30 millimeters. For the interior, there is also an eight-piece forged carbon package that transforms the look of the dashboard, the spokes of the steering wheel and the integrated gearshift paddles, as well as specific floor mats.

But what’s really special lies under the carbon hood of the X6 M Competition’s powerful 4.4-liter V8 biturbo engine. Because this is where the 35 years of experience accumulated by MANHART technicians are really noticeable, demonstrating a new level of performance much higher than the 625 hp and 750 Nm offered by the series model. Thanks to the “MANHART MHtronik” auxiliary control unit, maximum power is up to 730 hp and maximum torque up to 900 Nm, completing the package a stainless steel exhaust system with electronic control of the exhaust valve, and four tubes of 100 millimeters in diameter embedded in carbon or ceramic trims.