The management of digital rights in an open environment of blockchain systems

To understand the complexity of digital rights management, or DRM, one must first understand the DRM challenges of today’s systems and then the challenges (and opportunities) presented by blockchain technology that prides itself on transparency, data linking and immutability as some of the main characteristics that lends itself to trust systems.

With Web 2.0, the creation and dissemination of content is done through a platform that acts as an intermediary and, like any intermediary, has developed business models that monetize the channels of content distribution, the data and the resulting metadata. Digital content (movies, images, music, etc.) can be easily replicated, and platforms create economic moats and control mechanisms to access content with the complicated design of n levels of passwords, authentication, authorization, and usage measurement. .

Over time, this has been exploited due to vulnerabilities in Web 2.0 technology that was designed for information dissemination. Web 3.0, based on blockchain systems, challenges this model by fundamentally changing the characteristics of Web 2.0 platforms, as all constructions of Web 3.0 revolve around decentralized models (or, in some cases , almost decentralized), driven by design, and apply the fundamental principles of commerce (of digital assets), trust (applied by the protocol, that is, the consensus models) and ownership (claim of the asset).

The advent of Web 3.0 changes fundamental computing models by decentralizing computing: storage and interconnection are wrapped in an economic incentive structure that encourages participation and commitment and gives rise to a completely new platform with an economic structure. In a true digital marketplace, the blockchain-powered network ensures that dynamic market relationships and interactions are reflected systemically and intelligently.

When designing blockchain networks for industries, we see exciting new business models emerge, leading many organizations to rethink their current business models, competition, and the overall market landscape. This co-creation implies the openness and the ability of the participants to exchange data through the nodes that support the new wave of Web 3.0 infrastructure. This involves storing treasured data, content, and other memes that reflect the digital community and peer-to-peer culture that is so intrinsic to blockchain-based ecosystems.

With these design and distribution principles, how do you manage “digital rights” on the blockchain without clear rules on identity, access, and interoperability challenges? The blockchain system is fundamentally a transaction system, secured by a distributed computer for resilience and efficiency, and the portfolio constructs (private-public key structure) provide a claim framework for digital assets secured by the transaction system. . DRM simply cannot fit private key custody with wallets or claims on assets. While ERC-721 and ERC-1155 provide a non-fungible token framework (NFT), it certainly does not provide systemic support and technology protection measures focused on a single platform.

Rethinking DRM for Digital Assets in Digital Ledgers

The DRM review requires a rethink that goes beyond access to data and content that can be copied and replicated. We have to start including the notions of value, property, and claims as design imperatives. These design imperatives can be part of the first layer, which would be systemic, or built as a second layer application or decentralized autonomous organization (DAO).

NFTs revolutionized the creative landscape for art, culture, music, sports and more, but the nature of digital content and the dangers of it remain, and wrapping this tokenized representation with encrypted verification and a validation process. guaranteed by the blockchain is not enough. That is, because these are confined to a single network and may need to use bridges to move the tokenized representations with additional verification, and that only addresses ownership or claim. It does not guarantee “rights”.

We need to embark on a model that is based on digital ledger technology and systems that treat digital rights as an irrefutable claim and that include licensing and attribution in access and claims to a tokenized representation. This can be achieved by developing an identity as an NFT token and subsequently using the licensed and attribution token that provides irrefutable claim and access, thereby delegating the attribution to the tokenized representation. This design will include a multitoken model that would have to be tied together for claims and access – such as an identity token for which the license and attribution are asset classes or metadata – and the NFTs would be the assets that would then need proof of ownership. or license and an attribution metamodel. The model would use the economic structure of Web 3.0 to store, verify and deliver content.

My remarkable learning with Decentralized Information Assets (DIA)

To understand this space, I wanted to immerse myself in innovative teams that are focused on solving some overwhelming problems in the industry, as well as being forced to think creatively about digital rights management as part of the solution. After a lot of research, I came across DIA and was fortunate to work with a team of incredibly talented people who are into solving some very important problems of providing market data with oracles.

In most markets, market data is defined as the price of an instrument (an asset, a security, a commodity, etc.) and data related to trade. This data reflects market and asset class volatility, volume, and trading specifics such as open, high, low, close volume (OHLCV). It also includes other value-added data, such as order book data (spread between supply and demand, aggregate depth of market, etc.) and pricing and valuations (benchmark data, traditional financial data such as the first rates). exchange rate, etc.). This market data is critical to financial econometrics and applied finance.

To be in line with the thematic interaction models of Web 3.0, this market data and aggregated data from various sources would have to adhere not only to decentralized and Web 3.0 principles, but also to truly digital handshakes. , in which projects, or DAOs, can interact with each other and with digital objects while operating virtual representations. I learned a lot from this team about solving the problems of efficient use of oracles with a focus on decentralized design and enterprise access that highlighted the DRM design framework.

The imperative was a toll structure with the use of a DIA-activated token called the Autonomous Right Token, or ART, which provided access to a set of aggregated or customized market data. This essentially creates the data infrastructure to enable a harmonized and interconnected metaverse that further enables a tokenized NFT to include not only digital rights (via an ART) to market data, but also all the virtues of a token in the markets. secondary and transfers the ART. Notably, the design uses NFT to store, track and enforce data rights and enables fully decentralized lifecycle management for licenses, from creation through distribution to tracking and monetization. Although there is still work to be done, creative ideas like these represent the innovative thinking the industry needs to solve some very complex problems around tokenized content representation. Twitter’s NFT verification is another great example.

This article does not contain investment advice or recommendations. Every investment and trading move involves risk, readers should do their own research when making a decision.

The views, thoughts and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not necessarily reflect or represent the views and opinions of Cointelegraph.