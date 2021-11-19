Nov 19, 2021 at 3:47 PM CET

EFE

Bara N., accused of murdering his wife, Maguette Mbeugou in Bilbao in 2018, argued during the subsequent reconstruction of the events that He “had no intention” of slitting his wife’s throat and that the cut that she presented in the neck was produced in a struggle between the two.

“I had no intention,” the accused has been heard repeating in the video, which lasts almost an hour, which includes the reconstruction of the events before the judicial procession and which was issued this Friday in the sixth session of the trial that follows in the Hearing of Bizkaia against Bara N., 39, of Senegalese origin.

He is accused of stabbing to death on September 24, 2018 his 25-year-old wife at the family home on Calle Ollerías, in Bilbao, in front of her 2 and 4 year old daughters, who were left alone with the body when he left the house.

Maguette Mbeugou died beheaded by a 13-centimeter injury to the neck, described this Thursday as “brutal” in the trial by the coroner who performed the autopsy, after receiving at least 83 stab wounds.

During the subsequent reconstruction of the events, the defendant maintained that at around six o’clock in the morning of the aforementioned day, when he was in a room of the house with his daughters, with whom he slept in the same room after having a time of disagreement with his woman, she tried to attack him with a kitchen knife without prior discussion.

He was lying down and she was on top, according to his version, and in the struggle trying to remove the knife, which caused him some cuts, the gun fell to the ground at one point. As he went to pick it up, the defendant made a movement “so strong” with the knife that he “cut” the woman on the neck, according to his account.

After, covered the woman’s corpse with a blanket, closed the door of the room in which he was, remained that day at home, without having contact with anyone, and did not let the girls enter the room where the body was, according to his version.

The defendant assured that He did not carry out cleaning tasks with bleach and attributed to “fear” the fact that he took the aforementioned knife and four others that were on a countertop, as well as bloody clothes, and put them in a bag to throw them into an Atxuri container.

In this Friday’s session, experts from the Ertzaintza in forensic genetics also gave a statement, who analyzed some eighty samples collected at the scene, some of them coming from seized knives.

The trial for this case will continue next Monday, when the parties will present the final conclusions and oral reports, after which the jury’s deliberations will begin.

The Prosecutor’s Office and the private accusations on behalf of the victim’s brother, the Bilbao City Council and the Bizkaia Provincial Council request a A penalty of close to 40 years for a crime of murder, habitual abuse and neglect of minors.

The defense, for its part, maintains that it is a murder crime, for which he asks for 8 years in prison.