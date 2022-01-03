You may remember that a few years ago, a story came to light that seemed quite peculiar to us, where there was talk of a Japanese man at 35 years old of age had decided to marry a doll of Hatsune Miku, a popular virtual idol from Vocaloid.

Well, in case you didn’t know, this curious case is about a man named Akihiko kondo, who in 2018 organized a wedding of about $ 18,000 USD, which was held on November 4 of that year, with 40 guests to the unusual ceremony.

Well now, shortly after 3 years later, he is still attached to his love, and it seems, their ties are stronger than ever.

This man, again attracted the attention of the media, since last December 25, from Japan announced on his twitter account that he took his beloved wife to dinner at a public restaurant with the purpose of to celebrate Christmas.

And as expected, the images of said romantic dinner quickly went viral and generated all kinds of comments.

Akihiko kondo, went out to dinner with his wife, and after all, we must remember that Hatsune Miku it is software, so it is not real. Given this, the man decided to bring a life-size doll to the restaurant, so he had to contact the local administration and ask for permission to carry out his romantic plans.

Anyway, Kondo managed to convince the restaurant staff and was able to enjoy a sweet evening in the company of his wife.

It was such a special dinner for them that the chef even cooked for 2 people, as we can see in the images. Of course, the man in love had to pay for both dishes, although he declared that he loved the experience and wishes to repeat it in the future during another special date.

A few years ago, in an interview, the man disclosed that he suffered bullying from a girl he liked, so he lost interest in women and even believed that he would never marry.

It did not count more at that time than in that situation of anguish, it was just when he met Hatsune Miku and quickly fell in love with her.

Although many people were not happy with the idea, Akihiko Kondo married in 2018 with the popular virtual idol. It is certainly a unique story, and up to a point.

This fact reminds us of the events of the tape Her of 2013.