Throughout history, many people have tried to reverse or, at least, prevent aging humans. Among them is Monkey Jones, a flamboyant scientist who thought that this elixir of youth might consist of graft monkey testicles. Yes, yes, in people.

Logically, the procedure, in addition to being unethical and with few security guarantees, it was not effective for what I was looking for. However, some experts think that this researcher, whose real name was Henry Leighton-Jones, yes he gave some keys interesting to science.

But no, that does not mean that a man with monkey testicles go live longer. It only provided some interesting facts about the tissue typing and surgery gland transplant. Now, let’s get to the important thing. What leads a man to decide that performing this type of transplant may be a good idea?

Monkey Jones’s mentor

Henry Leighton-Jones began his scientific journey working as pharmacist on Sydney, Australia. However, in the 20s of the last century he began to be attracted to the work of Serge voronoff, a surgeon who believed that aging could be due to a slowing down the secretion of hormones.

Under this premise, he thought that transferring the tissue of the glands that are responsible for secreting those hormones could be a good treatment. He first began to experiment on himself, injecting extracts of dog and guinea pig testicles. The testes are glands, which secrete, among other hormones, testosterone. So he thought it might be useful. However, he did not achieve any results. This led him to think that it might be better to transfer the entire gland, rather than resort to injections. Thus, he began to perform surgical interventions in which he transplanted testicles of executed criminals to millionaires.

Voronoff began by performing the grafts with testicles of executed criminals

He became very famous. So much so that there came a time when there was not enough crime to supply him with organs, so he went to the monkey testicles. And it was this new procedure that caught Leighton-Jones’ attention.

The Australian pharmacist learned French just so he could read Voronoff’s books; who, despite having russian origin, developed all his scientific work in France. The fascination he acquired by reading his work was such that in 1929 decided to put himself in his hands and undergo a monkey testicle tissue graft to prevent aging. In addition, after that first meeting he was hired as an assistant by the scientist, so he was able to learn first-hand how the interventions were carried out. Finally, after considering that he was sufficiently prepared, and also after marrying Voronoff’s secretary, he returned to Australia to settle in a house in the city of Lake Macquarie.

Monkey testicles to prevent aging

Voronoff wasn’t just working on the monkey testicle transplant. He also performed grafts and transplants of other glands, such as thyroid or ovaries. And not just monkey. He resorted to other animals, such as cows, goats and sheep.

But Leighton-Jones was especially struck by the work done with monkeys. Therefore, he made a few copies of rhesus monkey (Macacus rhesus), a species widely used in research. Obtaining these animals can seem complicated to a simple pharmacist. And indeed it was. However, after a trip to Singapore he had become friends with the sultan of johore and it was he who put the primates at their disposal. No doubt the Australian’s ease of networking was paying off.

Before the operation, Monkey Jones prescribed two weeks of good nutrition, physical exercise and abstaining from alcohol.

Little by little he became patients interested in this new technique to reverse aging. It seemed that the fountain of eternal youth was actually in the monkey testicles and there were many people who wanted to experience it.

After consulting with the already known as Monkey jones, this prescribed two weeks of good diet, physical exercise and abstaining from alcohol. Afterwards, the intervention was carried out. Interestingly, although the monkeys always received general anesthesia, in some cases humans underwent local anesthesia. But even so, he did not receive many complaints. His fame increased to the point that he performed about 30 monkey testicle grafts. between 1931 and 1941. The patients who wanted to prevent or reverse aging were of the most varied ages, from 24 to 72 years. And it was not restricted only to men, as he also made six ovarian grafts, one of them from the tissues of a pregnant monkey.

Contributions to science

Voronoff’s career was cut short when other scientists expressed their repulse for its procedures, generating the doubts of its possible patients. In fact, the criticisms, which were maintained over the years, led him to be related to the passing of the HIV virus from monkeys to humans. Although it was never proven that it was so.

The Monkey Jones case, on the other hand, was very different. He had more and more patients, and he got the opportunity to present his work to other scientists at a graduate meeting at a Newcastle hospital. However, their unexpected death At age 75, due to a heart attack, he was prevented from doing so.

Voronoff was accused of being responsible for the passage of HIV from monkeys to humans

Interested in what he was going to tell and never said, his colleagues tried to access the Australian’s records. They saw that they were impeccable, very detailed, and that they also gave all the necessary information to their patients, keeping them informed at all times. He also saw that protected privacy of the same with a code, whose translation was destroyed by his wife by express order of hers in case of premature death. Therefore, it was never possible to access them.

Even so, and despite the fact that its procedures were unethical and the purpose for which it was carried out did not turn out to have any scientific evidence, it did make contributions to science. Both he and Voronoff are considered to have been the forerunners of gland graft and transplantation procedures that are performed today in humans. The records that they left on the protocol to be followed were useful to the scientists who came later to carry out these interventions. Of course, among humans and with objectives other than the prevention of aging.

And, as if all this were not enough, there are those who consider that Monkey Jones was the true discoverer of the rhesus factor, better known as rh factor. This refers to a protein that is found integrated in the red blood cells of some animals, including humans. But not in all individuals. Therefore, its presence or absence is indicated in the blood group with the symbols + and -. Thus, for example, a person 0+ will have blood group 0 and will have this protein. Someone A- will have group A and will not have the protein in their red blood cells.

It is considered that the discoverers of this factor were scientists Karl Landsteiner and Alexander Solomon Wiener. It was they who gave it its name and popularized its use. However, Monkey Jones had already referenced him in reports of his monkey testicle transplants.

And it is that, in science, sometimes even the most absurd can lay the foundations of something useful. At the time when the bioethics As soon as it existed, it was easier for this type of serendipity to occur. Today it is more complicated; but, deep down, it is something that we should be grateful for, as we can rest assured that the science we are accessing is safe.