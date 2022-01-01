Banco de Venezuela, the largest bank in the South American nation, announced this week through a press release, and via Twitter, that activated its clients the functionality of buying currencies, whether dollars or euros, from its BDVdigital mobile application.

Banco de Venezuela offers currency purchase from your mobile phone 📱 More details here: https://t.co/OXeAHDBRAf pic.twitter.com/dUTu8zJdKb – Bank of Venezuela (@BcodeVenezuela) December 30, 2021

This is at a fixed schedule from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon, between Monday and Friday, with the intention of reinforcing the offer of the payment service for your purchases from accounts in foreign currency, through of points of sale and the BiopagoBDV system that they offer as a service and announced just two weeks ago.

The announcement of this initiative that arrives at the end of 2021, a year in which transactions in dollars have been drastically increased and the extensive digitization of payment systems in Venezuela as consequences and mechanisms to circumvent the inflationary context in which it has been found the country, it is carried out according to the institution to generate greater ease and avoid the inconveniences that cash payments imply, being the matter of change when buying one of the main ones.

In this sense, the largest financial institution in the country continues to expand its channels. It also clearly shows the interests of digitization and technological robustness that its leadership intends to achieve, which since September has a president who specializes in fintech, cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

