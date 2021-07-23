Nomad, a website dedicated to the sale of leather products, designed and announced a case for the recent Apple MagSafe Battery Pack. When will it be on sale and how much will it cost? Not exactly now and not very cheap to say the least. Stay with us because we tell you all about the mini leather case of the MagSafe Battery Pack.

A few days ago the MagSafe Battery pack was presented. In fact, at iPadízate we explain everything about the MagSafe Battery Pack, a battery that sticks to your iPhone 12. And although it may seem incredible, it already has an elegant leather mini-case that, curiously, not sold by Apple itself.

They design a leather case for the MagSafe Battery Pack and it is not cheap at all

The MagSafe Battery Pack is Apple's new product for optimize daily use of the entire iPhone 12 range. If you are one of the people who uses the mobile for work or is using the phone for a long time, at the end of the day you may need to charge the battery of the mobile.

Today it became known that Nomad has already pre-ordered the leather mini-cases for the MagSafe Battery Pack. These They will come in two colors: Black and Rusty Brown (Brown). In addition to the main function of the case, which is to protect the accessory, it must be accepted that this case gives an elegant design to the iPhone 12.

As for whether the case allows this portable battery to function properly, the covers of the case are attached to the front of the MagSafe Battery Pack using a special (micro-suction) tape that tightly allows the battery to function normally.

This leather mini-holster will cost $ 35 (American dollars). By pre-ordering you can save up to $ 5 with respect to the value of the case. When will they start shipping? As of November 20, 2021. So calm down, because there is still a long way to go to reach that date.

If you still doubt the quality of the MagSafe Battery Pack, you can take a look at what the MagSafe Battery Pack looks like: two batteries in one.