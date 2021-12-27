The Epic Games Store Christmas promotion has entered its final stretch, but there are still several games that we can free download during these days. For example, today it was the turn of Mages of Mystralia, so you just have to click here to access its product page and get it.

Once you add it to your account, it will become yours forever, although we remind you that, as has happened with all the previous titles that have been given away, it will only remain available for 24 hours. This means that you can only redeem it until 5:00 p.m. on December 28 so that it becomes yours forever.

This indie fantasy takes us to the magical kingdom of Mystralia, an adventure starring Zia, a young woman capable of casting spells in this place where magic is forbidden. This will take him on a journey that allows him to control his powers while meeting other exiled wizards and learning new spells based on combining runes.

Ahead there will be more than a dozen areas to explore and in which it will be necessary to fight against gigantic and powerful creatures, as well as final bosses that will force our heroine to do her best. All with a story that has been written by Ed Greenwood, the creator of the Forgotten Realms world for Dungeons and Dragons.