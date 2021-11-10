WiFi 6 technology has been knocking on people’s doors for the last three years. With this standard the speeds are shot even more, also obtaining a greater bandwidth. PLCs had to wait for this technology to become standardized in routers and other devices, but the wait is over. And is that Devolo launches its Magic 2 WiFi 6, the first PLC of its category.

Technical specifications

Devolo Magic 2 WiFi 6 Ethernet 2x RJ45 Standard Wi-Fi 4/5/6 (IEEE 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac / ax / k / v / r) Radio 2.4GHz + 5GHz Dual Band Dual concurrent Channel width 20/40/80 MHz Streams 2×2 MIMO Data transmission speed 2.4 GHz up to 574 Mbps 5 GHz up to 1201 Mbps Powerline transmission speed 2400 Mbps (MIMO) 1200 Mbps (SISO) Scope 500 meters Technologies Auto MDI-X, QoS, WiFi Time, Mesh WiFi, Airtime Fairness Power consumption Maximum: 12.4 W Typical: 8.2 W Stand-By: 2.5 W Dimensions 152 x 76 x 40 mm Price [239,90 euros](https://www.amazon.es/dp/B09JWS479R?tag=xtk-pivot-21) (Starter Kit)

A speed of up to 1,800 Mbps over WiFi

These PLCs take advantage of the home’s power line to transmit WiFi coverage and improve reception at the points we choose. Now with the inclusion of WiFi 6, Devolo PLCs are capable of up to 2,400 Mbps of maximum speed from power cables and 1,800 Mbps via WiFi. The Magic 2 WiFi 6 also offers two Ethernet ports, with a speed of up to 1,000 Mbps.

This new generation of PLCs focuses on OFDMA (Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiple Access) technology, which increases the efficiency of wireless consumption by dividing the available channels into subsets, depending on the user’s need. From the manufacturer they assure that their product ‘offers 50% more power than any other WiFi 5 PLC adapter on the market’.

Up to eight adapters and management through its own app

Adopting the WiFi 6 standard at home is not only accompanied by higher speed, but also by a set of technologies that make the connection more stable despite the number of devices in the home. The firm promotes in this Magic 2 WiFi 6 in addition its TWT technology (acronym for Target Activation Time in English), which ‘puts to sleep’ those devices that do not require instant connection, thus saving energy.

Devolo Magic 2 WiFi 6 allows you to connect up to eight adapters, being able to distribute them throughout the house. In addition, through applications for both mobile devices and desktop, it is possible to manage the entire connection.

Price and availability

The Devolo Magic 2 WiFi 6 PLC will hit stores at the end of November at a price of 239.90 euros. This ‘Starter Kit’ has two adapters. If we choose its ‘Multiroom’ version, we will get three adapters at a price of 399.90 euros, with the possibility of expanding with an additional adapter for 179.90 euros per unit.

