After a year and a half of rehabilitation works, the Museo del Traje has reopened its doors this week and, for the occasion, it opens a new permanent exhibition of its collection. It comes with a renewal of the discourse and an improvement in accessibility. Also I know show more than a thousand pieces, half of which have never been shown.

The rooms of the Museum have already reopened their doors to the public and it resumes its activity, after the improvement works of the building, with a new look at the collection. Your mission is preserve, protect and promote the clothing and fashion collections that it guards, as well as all the knowledge, direct or transversal, that emerges from them.

Due to its long history, its rooms contain an incomparable variety of collections, which continue to grow thanks to the collaborators who, on this occasion, may also be the visitors themselves.





The work that the Museo del Traje has carried out in order to mount its new permanent exhibition has been, inevitably, conditioned by the circumstances of the pandemic. And it is that it has been inescapable to be affected by COVID-19, be it economically, labor, health, social, emotional or mental. All of this is reflected in our clothing, in our style, in the way we present ourselves to the world. So, in the museum they want to invite their visitors to ask themselves: “Have we changed something?”.

In this way, they propose that the lived circumstances form part of that of the new expo and that the words and images of ordinary people appear on a wall at the end of the route, as a culmination of the historical route that arises between its walls. A way to collect the present of fashion directly from the street to the Museum.

Through a series of questions that the institution is launching on its Instagram profile, they will carry out a small study of the current reality with the responses of the users. We can know, like this, if we have assumed comfort in our clothes like never before or if, on the contrary, we now take advantage of our outings to the world to wear our best clothes even more intensely.

A great opportunity to be part of the physical museum. Among the images and words sent, a selection will be made of those that present special interest and will be subsequently exhibited.





The Museum can be visited from Tuesday to Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., while on Sundays and holidays it opens its doors from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. What’s more the entrance costs only 3 euros.

Photos | @museum