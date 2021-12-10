Quick interventions by medical professionals save lives, but some sepsis treatments can also contribute to the deterioration of the patient, so choosing the optimal therapy can be a difficult task. For example, in the first hours of severe sepsis, giving too much fluid intravenously can increase the risk of death for the patient.

Sepsis kills nearly 270,000 people a year in the United States alone. To help clinicians avoid remedies that can potentially contribute to a patient’s death, MIT researchers have developed a machine learning model that could be used to identify treatments that pose a higher risk than other options.

Sepsis and Machine Learning

Sepsis is your body’s overwhelming and extreme response to an infection. Sepsis is a life-threatening medical emergency. Without prompt treatment, it can lead to tissue damage, organ failure, and even death.

But in the study, when applied to a data set of patients with sepsis in a hospital intensive care unit, the researchers’ model indicated that about 12 percent of the treatments given to patients who died were harmful. . The study also reveals that about 3 percent of patients who did not survive entered a medical dead end up to 48 hours before dying..

This research project was prompted by a 2019 article Fatemi wrote that explored the use of reinforcement learning in situations where it is too dangerous to explore arbitrary actions, making it difficult to generate enough data to train algorithms effectively. These situations, where more data cannot be proactively collected, are known as “offline” configurations.

In reinforcement learning, the algorithm is trained by trial and error and learns to take actions that maximize its reward accumulation. But in a healthcare setting, it is nearly impossible to generate enough data for these models to learn the optimal treatment, as it is unethical to experiment with possible treatment strategies.

So the researchers turned reinforcement learning upside down. They used limited ICU data from one hospital to train a reinforcement learning model to identify treatments to avoid, with the goal of preventing a patient from entering a medical dead end.

To develop your approach, called Dead-end Discovery (DeD), created two copies of a neural network. The first neural network focuses only on negative results, when a patient died, and the second network only focuses on positive results, when a patient survived. Using two separate neural networks allowed the researchers to detect a risk treatment in one and then confirm it with the other.

They fed the patient’s health statistics for each neural network and a proposed treatment. The networks generate an estimated value of that treatment and also assess the probability that the patient will enter a medical dead end. The researchers compared those estimates to set thresholds to see if the situation raises any red flags.

A yellow flag means that a patient is entering an area of ​​concern, while a red flag identifies a situation in which the patient is very likely not to recover.