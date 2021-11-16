Amazon throws the price of the MacBook Air M1 in a deal that’s ahead of Black Friday.

Apple has completely revolutionized the computer market with its M1 processors and the MacBook Air is probably one of the most recommended for 90% of users. We have a cool design, inordinate power and unmatched battery life at a great price, and with this Amazon discount at an even lower price.

The MacBook Air with M1 chip has a very competitive starting price of 1,129 euros, cheaper than previous versions with Intel processors. But is that right now it can be yours on Amazon for only 969 euros, a discount of 160 euros on its official price.

No matter what color you like the most, Space Gray, Gold or Silver, you can get the MacBook Air in the color you like best at a great price. And if you are a member of Amazon prime Not only will you have many advantages, you will also be able to receive MacBook Air with M1 chip tomorrow.

MacBook Air Specifications

The new MacBook Air greatly improves on its predecessor and marks the future of Apple computers. With the arrival of the first Apple Silicon processor, the powerful and efficient M1 chip, the MacBook Air is positioned as a safe recommendation. These are its specifications:

Apple-designed M1 chip with 8-core CPU, 7/8-core GPU and 16-core Neural Engine.

8GB unified RAM to keep things fast and smooth.

Ultra-fast SSD storage to open apps and files instantly.

Fanless design for ultra-quiet operation.

13.3-inch Retina True Tone display, with a resolution of 2,560 by 1,600 pixels, with wide color gamut (P3)

Maximum screen brightness of 400 nits.

FaceTime HD camera with advanced image signal processor for sharper video calls.

Touch ID.

Two Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports with USB-C connection.

Battery life of up to 18 hours.

Find at this price a computer with the design quality, the incredible retina display, the M1 chip power and efficiency and the battery life of the MacBook Air M1 is practically impossible, it has no rival.

