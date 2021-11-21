In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

When choosing a computer we need it to have a good processor that is capable of both perfectly handling all our productivity applications, as well as being capable of running the latest video games on the market, and if we are going to invest one large economic quantity is better that you can do everything.

And if you are looking for the latest avant-garde and that is capable of doing absolutely everything, you should look for the different proposals that Apple puts on the market, and that does not always mean that we have to pay a large economic amount, because sometimes we have offers like this one. Macbook Air with M1 chip.

And is that the MacBook Air with M1 chip can be found right now very discounted to only 958.99 euros on Amazon, an offer that is not very common since Apple does not usually make sales of its products.



This new MacBook Air maintains the design of the previous ones, but makes the leap to the new Apple ARM chip, with better performance but lower energy consumption.

East MacBook Air 2020 at only 958.99 euros has a discount of 170 euros and specifically the offer corresponds to the 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD version.

What we love about this Apple laptop is that it includes the M1 chip that takes CPU, GPU and machine learning performance to the max.

It has a Eight core CPU with performance up to 3.5 times higher than the previous iteration, and a GPU with up to eight cores with graphics up to five times faster for those games and applications we use so much.

The fact that it has a unified memory of 8GB of RAM makes everything much faster and smoother, and on top of that the 256GB storage of the SSD type, ensures greater reading and writing speed for all our projects.

It is not easy at all to find a discounted Apple laptop, so it would be one of the most outstanding offers that you will find now on the occasion of Black Friday and for a very limited time.