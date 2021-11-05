Although it seems that not a week goes by without Aitana’s collaboration with another artist being announced, every day the chances that there will be one in particular with whom she leaves us wanting increase. And that is one of the top of the moment and what is more … that he already has a song with him stored in a drawer! Effectively, It is about the song that he recorded at the beginning of 2019 with C. Tangana and that the Catalan refuses to see the light of day, despite a hype that increases with each new information about the song.

In a still pre-pandemic world, artists would put long teeth on us with stories on Instagram in which they showed that they were working on something together. Nevertheless, a few months after three years of that, we continue exactly the same.

Since then, yes we have heard collaborators with Katy Perry; Sebastián Yatra; Pablo Alboran; Melendi … (to name a few), on her side and with Naty Peluso or La Húngara on his side. But not a trace of that of El Madrileño and what he himself called “the Spanish Avril Lavigne”.

They are two of the most important artists in the Spanish music industry and there are many of us fans who wish we could one day hear the results of those couple of sessions in the studio. However, our joy in a well, because Aitana has spoken about it in an interview with Ecuador Express why the song is discarded.

Although he has not wanted to go into much detail, to a good understanding, a few words are enough. The Berlin singer has confessed that the song is “cool” but the lyrics are “too daring” for this point in her career. In addition, although C. Tangana has bitten her through networks on occasion so that she dares to take the step, she has dropped that the decision not to launch it was mutual:

“Look, it’s not that I didn’t like it, but it’s very daring. The truth is that it’s a very ‘cool’ song, but the lyrics were too much, and Antón (the musician’s real name) knows it. That’s why we decided not to release something like this. They were two very fun days in the studio with him “, were the verbatim words of Aitana.

Yes, the crossover Musical can still happen, although with another song, because the Catalan leaves the door open to try again: “Yes! Hopefully it will happen. I’m dying for us to bring up a topic together“And it is that he has also had a few words of admiration towards the singer of Atheist: “I admire him a lot and his latest album is incredible,” said Aitana.

