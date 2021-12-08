The Hospital of Gynecology-Obstetrics No. 4 “Luis Castelazo Ayala” celebrates 42 years of providing care to women during pregnancy, childbirth and the puerperium.

With an avant-garde, humane vision and the commitment of its staff to strengthen the recovery of services. The Hospital de Gíneco Obstetricia No. 4 “Luis Castelazo Ayala” of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS). He completed 43 years of providing services in Gynecology, Obstetrics, Neonatology and Oncology. To a population that currently exceeds 6.4 million beneficiaries.

Doctor Óscar Moreno Álvarez, director of this High Specialty Medical Unit (UMAE). He recalled that the hospital opened its doors on December 6, 1978, with the purpose of offering highly specialized care to beneficiaries from the south of Mexico City and to entities such as Chiapas, Guerrero, Morelos, Puebla and Oaxaca.

He indicated that it is one of the hospitals with the greatest human resources in the country, with 2,550 workers (70 percent are women). And one of the largest due to its installed capacity: 553 census beds, 82 non-census beds, 12 surgery rooms and 33 specialty offices.

He highlighted that the human and infrastructure capacity will allow closing this year with 20 thousand surgeries, 30 thousand hospital discharges and reaching almost 100 thousand specialty consultations; “Our numbers in processes of surgery, outpatient consultation and hospitalization are above 2019, prior to the pandemic.”

In attention to the pandemic, he pointed out that the UMAE was classified as a non-COVID hospital. But at the most critical moments of the health emergency, it coincided with the arrival of pregnant women with the SARS-CoV-2 virus. “80 babies were born to mothers infected with COVID and none were positive.”

Dr. Moreno Álvarez added that due to the reconversion of hospitals, obstetric and gynecological care in the southern part of Mexico City. He was treated in this hospital, “in women’s oncology for tumors of the breast, ovary or cervix, we never stopped medical attention.”

Regarding the main achievements of the Hospital de Gíneco Obstetricia No. 4, he highlighted that it was a pioneer in the development of Care Protocols. Prepared by the master Luis Castelazo Ayala. Who managed to lay the foundations and standardize processes for gynecology, obstetrics and pregnancy care.

He said that for the monitoring of pregnancy the cardiotocographic record is used, which allows listening to the baby’s heart. As well as graphing the heart rate and visualizing the contractions. In addition, by incorporating Doppler ultrasound technology, better results are achieved in cases of premature babies or those born with serious health conditions.

The director of the UMAE pointed out that in 2014 an intrauterine intubation was achieved in a baby with a tumor in the mouth and neck, a situation of risk for him to breathe, “by introducing a fetoscope into the mother’s uterus, it was possible to place a cannula in the mother’s uterus. trachea, at birth the baby was already intubated to ventilate it. It was the first time it was done in the world and it was in this hospital ”.

He highlighted that two weeks ago an intrauterine laser coagulation surgery was performed to correct a fetal transfusion syndrome in twins, “this is part of the greatest vanguard in obstetric care.”

In gynecological and oncological care, it is one of the main public hospitals that perform non-invasive surgery, has the highest number of cases in breast cancer care in Mexico City and is certified by the General Health Council with one of the highest scores .

He recognized that these and other achievements are possible due to the work, discipline and enthusiasm carried out by the IMSS Family of Gíneco 4, “for the courage they show every day, which is an example and engine for all of us to make the greatest effort, to intervene in the moment that a person is born is fantastic, as well as the great privilege of caring for women ”.

Congratulations to all the staff who work in this High Specialty Medical Unit.

