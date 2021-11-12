Nov 11, 2021 at 8:54 PM CET

The Barcelona Court has condemned Albert Cavallé, nicknamed ‘the love swindler‘, to three and a half years in prison in the case for continued fraud against his ex-partner.

The sentence, consulted by Europa Press, also condemns compensate the woman with 70,000 euros.

The court considers it proven that the two began a romantic relationship at the end of 2015 but that his true intention was “to obtain the greatest possible economic benefit at his expense”, for which he repeatedly borrowed money using different excuses.

He told him that he was going through a bad financial situation because his father’s family business was repossessed, but he promised to repay all the loans claiming that he had a lot of equity.

At first, the woman believed him and agreed to sign several loans for him to use the money. In addition, the man used her information and documentation without permission to request loans in her name online.

As a result of these loans, the man signed a document in which he acknowledged a debt of 60,000 euros and promised to return it with monthly payments of 3,000 euros, but “at no time did he intend to meet“, according to the judges.