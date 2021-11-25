The next big release related to the franchise The Lord of the rings is The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, a game that points to 2022 as its release date, and that arrives starring the most iconic hobbit in cinema. Now, we know that Weta Workshop, those in charge of making the special effects in the Lord of the Rings movies, are working on a new game for a major franchise.

This is how he has let us know Weta Workshop. The study itself has published in your facebook page a job advertisement. Here, they explain that the studio’s video game division is working on a new video game based on “a world IP«. This is why Weta Workshop is looking for someone to help the team create «innovative games«, description that also includes this mysterious IP which will be based on «an incredibly rich and inspiring license that will delight all fans and players around the world«.

“We are currently looking for an exceptionally talented game producer to join our team in beautiful Wellington. The position will help us deliver our next PC and console gaming project with significant intellectual property around the world that is very close to our hearts. “

Of course, the first name of a great franchise that we can associate with Weta Workshop is The Lord of the Rings. However, we know that the study has also worked on other large intellectual properties, such as King Kong, Mad Max, Planet of the Apes, Blade Runner and many others.

Just a few weeks ago Unity, the developer of the game engine with the same name, acquired Weta Workshop for a not inconsiderable sum of US $ 1.5 billion. Now, it could be that Unity wants to cast Weta into a much bigger role in game development than it has in the past, and we can’t wait to see the result.