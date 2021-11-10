With very different styles, the famous dazzled in the Martín Fierro de Cable

With driving Carolina Pampita Ardohain and the Chicken Alvarez, this Tuesday night the Martín Fierro de Cable Awards, an APTRA ceremony that brings together more than 500 guests at Luna Park and will include all cable programs held during 2019 and 2020, since the pandemic prevented the event from taking place last year.

Broadcast exclusively by Chronicle HDBefore meeting the winners of the 33 shortlists, space was given to the red carpet, in which all the celebrities wore their glamorous looks and which were analyzed in detail by the designer Matilda White.

“We were all looking forward to this party, we are very excited to be here. And I love that Bauti and Rober have been able to accompany me, they are my guests for the shortlist of Pampita Online, so very happy. Obviously looking forward to taking the statuette with me, ”Pampita said minutes before opening the ceremony.

Pampita made an impact with a red dress, the first of the three looks she prepared for the occasion (Photos: Matías Souto)

Roberto García Moritán accompanied Carolina Ardohain at the event

El Pollo Álvarez came accompanied by his wife, Teffi Russo

Luis Ventura, the president of APTRA, was present at Luna Park (Matías Souto)

Alejandro Fantino opted for a dark blue suit

Matilda Blanco was in charge of evaluating the looks of the famous

Sergio and Mica Lapegüe, very close friends on the red carpet

Ángela Lerena chose purple to show off a very original design

Daniel Ambrosino, very elegant in a suit and tie

Dominique Metzger wore a long black dress at the awards

Guillermo Andino and Carolina Prat, one of the most established couples in the environment

Chiche Gelblung came with his wife, but then he fell on the Martín Fierro de Cable red carpet and hurt his mouth

Journalist Nancy Duré chose an elegant black dress

Bebe Contemponi, in a suit but without a tie

Chechu Bonelli, with a total white outfit

Lowrdez impressed with his extravagant look

The journalist Nacho Goano was accompanied by his partner

Chavo Fucks was also present at the ceremony

Claudio Rígoli attended with a classic suit

The journalist Mariana Contartess also opted for a long dress

Jimena Monteverde, happy with her Martín Fierro

In addition to leading the event, Pampita managed to win her shortlist and was very happy

Adrián Pallares also won an award for his participation in a cycle of medicine

Mariana Arias triumphed with her cycle Como mujer (Photos: Matías Souto)

